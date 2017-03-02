WUOMFM
Related Program: 
The Environment Report

We have a lot of old water infrastructure, so what do we do about it?

By 1 minute ago
  • Drinking water fountain.
    Drinking water fountain.
    Gabrielle Emanuel / Michigan Radio

President Trump called for a trillion dollar investment in infrastructure this week in his address to Congress.

The Great Lakes Commission has ideas for where some of the money should go. The Commission is an interstate compact agency that represents Great Lakes states. The agency released recommendations today for rebuilding our water infrastructure.

Matt Doss is the Great Lakes Commission's policy director.

"Really, we have under-invested in our water infrastructure in this region and the country as a whole for a long time. As a result, we have a huge backlog in needs to upgrade and maintain both drinking water, wastewater and stormwater," he says.

... the Environmental Protection Agency has estimated it'll cost $400 billion through 2030 to maintain our nation’s drinking water system.

He notes that the Environmental Protection Agency has estimated it'll cost $400 billion through 2030 to maintain our nation’s drinking water system. EPA estimates $100 billion is needed in the eight Great Lakes states alone.

"It’s largely because we have a lot of older cities and many of these cities have old infrastructure. Large cities like Detroit and Chicago, and Milwaukee and Cleveland and Buffalo," he says.

So where will this money come from? Doss says that's what everyone is trying to figure out.

“This is an expensive challenge and we’d like to see federal investments, but there’s probably also a role for private investment. But there’s a lot of work that needs to be done and that’s a big question in Washington about how we’re going to pay for this," he says.

You can listen to our interview with Matt Doss above.

Tags: 
Great Lakes
drinking water

Related Content

Michigan’s arsenic problem is among the worst in the nation. Here’s why that matters.

By Jul 1, 2014

If you’re on city water, your drinking water has to comply with a federal regulation that limits the amount of arsenic in it, but if you’re on a private well, the federal and state governments do not limit the amount of arsenic in your well.

It’s up to you to test your well and decide whether to treat it.

Arsenic occurs naturally in rock, and it can get into groundwater.  Michigan is one of a handful of states with unusually high arsenic concentrations in groundwater.

Enbridge document shows areas of Line 5 pipelines where protective coating could be missing

By Feb 17, 2017
Part of a map of the easternmost oil and natural gas liquid pipeline that shows areas of "coating delamination." The east line shows 11 such areas. The west line shows seven.
Enbridge document submitted to the EPA

An Enbridge work plan document shows areas where a protective coating around its twin oil pipelines running through Lake Michigan might be failing.

Enbridge posted the document on its website last fall. It shows 18 specific areas along the pipelines where there is “coating delamination.” The 64-year-old pipelines were installed with a coating around them to protect for corrosion.

IJC urges U.S. and Canada to keep microplastics out of the Great Lakes

By Feb 16, 2017
Microbeads on a penny.
Courtesy of The 5 Gyres Institute

The International Joint Commission, a treaty organization that advises the United States and Canada, says the two countries should do more to keep microplastics out of the lakes.

Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic that are five millimeters or smaller. Microbeads are used in things like soap and toothpaste. Microfibers are tiny fibers that wash off our synthetic clothing, like fleece.

Those tiny plastics can end up in the Great Lakes and can get into fish.

A review of the rules when it comes to our interactions with the Great Lakes

By Jun 22, 2015
Beachgoers on a Lake Michigan beach in the Upper Peninsula.
Joseph Novak / Creative Commons

So you want to stroll along a Great Lakes beach. Can a cottage-owner come shoo you away?

Today we looked at the water rules in the Great Lakes State.

Kildee proposes ban on certain fish farming, farmer feels "bullied"

By Feb 9, 2017
Harrietta Hills Trout Farms co-owner Dan Vogler wants to produce up to 300,000 pounds of trout at the historic Grayling Fish Hatchery.
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

Congressman Dan Kildee, D-Flint, is proposing a ban on certain types of fish farming in the Great Lakes region.  

In Fenton today, Kildee said federal laws are needed to replace a patchwork of state laws in the region that are insufficient to regulate the aquaculture industry.    

“These fish farms create all sorts of pollution…and increase the likelihood of significant impact on habitat,” says Kildee.  

Here are Kildee’s two bills: