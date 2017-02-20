We’re Hiring a Corporate Support Account Executive

Michigan Radio is looking for a determined and persuasive sales person to meet, and work with businesses and organizations around Michigan. If you are goal oriented, a motivated self-starter with a high sense of accountability, able to organize your time effectively, while maintaining a winning attitude, and you love public radio, then contact us.

Job Summary – Do Work That Matters

Working as a Corporate Sponsorship Account Executive in public broadcasting is similar to that of a salesperson in commercial broadcasting or local print media. Media sales experience is desired, but if you have background in fields such as insurance, job placement, professional services, or pharmaceutical sales many of those skills may also apply.

As an account executive, you will be expected to cold-call decision makers at local and regional businesses, meet face to face with them to understand their marketing needs and develop sponsorship proposals that offer marketing solutions to help them grow their business. You will manage every aspect of the account relationship with top notch customer service – from prospecting and closing the deal to copywriting to troubleshooting issues –you will be accountable for the full sales cycle.

Required Qualifications – Do You Have?

Excellent communication skills with the ability to write and present in a professional and motivating manner.

Ability to be persuasive and communicate with conviction regarding Michigan Radio’s unique value proposition and importance.

Strong analytical and strategic thinking skills, and ability to formulate successful selling strategies.

A fundamental belief in and ability to deliver exceptional customer service.

Exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail.

Effective time management skills with ability to juggle multiple tasks and clients with timely and appropriate prioritization and goal attainment.

Ability and willingness to accept and understand rules and procedures

Flexibility to work productively in a team

Accountability to function independently and productively off sight.

Capacity to thrive in a deadline focused environment.

Strong PC computer skills including proficiency with MS Word, Excel, Outlook, Gmail, PowerPoint, and CRM software such as Salesforce or ACT.

Experience and proficiency with social media platforms such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook etc.

Strong tech problem solving abilities and an aptitude for mastering new technologies

Compensation and Benefits – Michigan Radio Offers

Salary plus Commission Plan. Average first year income $50k+ with subsequent uncapped income potential.

Comprehensive benefits plans for medical, dental, vision, flexible spending accounts, disability and life plans; employee assistance program. Retirement Savings: 401(k) plan.

Targeted sales training and dedicated management support.

Team of smart, creative, collaborative and enthusiastic people.

How To Apply

Go to www.umjobs.org and click on Keyword. Enter the following Job # 137970. Follow online application instructions. Please upload ONE document containing: (1) a cover letter explaining your interest and how your skills are aligned specifically to the Account Executive position and (2) your resume.

This is your opportunity to sell us on being a qualified candidate for this position! Resumes without cover letters will not be considered.

For more information contact Kathy Agosta at kagosta@umich.edu or 734.763.5984.

University of Michigan EEO Statement

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.