We should never forget what happened in Flint

By 1 hour ago
  • A table filled with bottles of Flint water (both clear and brown)
    Researchers at Virgina Tech received samples of Flint water (both clear and discolored) from residents.
    Flint Water Study / Facebook

When General Dwight D. Eisenhower’s troops first overran an extermination camp in Nazi Germany, he directed that every photojournalist within 50 miles be brought to see it. When asked why, he said otherwise, someday, someone would deny that it had ever happened.

He might have been even more worried that, people might just, with the passage of time, forget about it.

It has only been two years since the state reluctantly agreed to allow Flint to reconnect to Detroit’s water supply, but already memories are fading of a state bureaucracy that poisoned an entire city and then tried to cover it up.

But a group of people got a powerful reminder yesterday, when Curt Guyette, an investigative reporter for the ACLU, spoke about the crisis at Temple Emanu-el in the Detroit suburb of Oak Park.

I was honored to be asked to introduce Guyette, who is among the finest investigative reporters anywhere.

The audience wanted to hear him talk about Flint, and I thought he might speak for 20 minutes. Instead, he held everyone spellbound for an hour and a half, speaking without notes, and recounting one of the more unbelievable crises in modern history.

Guyette was laboring under a handicap. After years in the alternative press, he had been hired by the American Civil Liberties Union, an advocacy organization. For a long time, state officials wouldn’t treat him with respect and wouldn’t return his phone calls. But he meticulously worked, assembling information and gaining sources’ trust.

Eventually, he said, Michigan Radio was the first mainstream news outlet to take what he was doing seriously, and others followed. Guyette originally came to the story because he was hired to look at issues involving open government and the emergency manager law.

What struck him early on, he said, was the utter contempt then-emergency manager Jerry Ambrose had for the people of Flint. When a resident asked why she hadn’t been told what the city was doing, he said Ambrose sneered, “well, I’m telling you now.”

Eventually, Guyette obtained an internal EPA memo showing great concern about the water, and another that proved the Snyder Administration’s claims that Detroit officials had forced Flint to stop using Detroit water was a lie. The callousness of those involved is mind-boggling.

Fundamentally what happened, Guyette believes, was that the emergency manager law was used to take democracy away from a community of mostly poor people of color without powerful allies.

For example, so0n after the state switched the city over to the Flint River, General Motors complained that the water was corroding engines at a factory in Flint.

The Snyder administration allowed GM to reconnect to Detroit water, but when residents begged to be allowed to do the same, they were told they couldn’t afford it.

Eventually, Guyette helped a scientist apply for a grant to independently test lead levels in the water, which seemed to prove the state systematically lied and manipulated data.

Today, the attorney general’s office is prosecuting a number of people. The state is paying millions in legal fees to defend some of them and others who haven’t even been charged, including Governor Rick Snyder.

None of those who poisoned a city has come forward to accept blame.

There are those who think it couldn’t happen again. And there are those who know better.

Jack Lessenberry is Michigan Radio’s Senior Political Analyst. Views expressed in his essays are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management or the station licensee, The University of Michigan.

Flint water crisis

Listen to "Not Safe to Drink," a special documentary about the Flint water crisis

By Dec 16, 2015
Clockwise top left: Lee Anne Walters with her son Garrett, the Flint River, Marc Edwards, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha - Flint EMs Darnell Earley, Jerry Ambrose, Ed Kurtz, and Mike Brown. Center - water at the Flint Treatment Plant.
Steve Carmody, Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

What would you do if your tap water turned brown? If it gave your children a rash every time they took a bath? Or worse, what if it made them sick? Listen to our special documentary below, and hear the wild story about how the water in Flint became Not Safe To Drink.

Reporter’s notebook: Some state officials still in denial or misinformed over Flint River decision

By Dec 17, 2015
On April 25, 2014, Flint officials toasted each other as they flipped the switch to the Flint River.
WNEM-TV

I don’t blame the governor’s press secretary for not understanding exactly who made the decision to have Flint pump its drinking water from the Flint River. It was a complicated decision making process with multiple key players that lasted at least a few months.

Back in the spring of 2013, when this decision was made, Governor Rick Snyder’s press secretary, Dave Murray, was one of “us”; a journalist working for The Grand Rapids Press/MLive.

Expert says Michigan officials changed a Flint lead report to avoid federal action

By Nov 5, 2015
Tap water in a Flint hospital on Oct. 16, 2015.
Joyce Zhu / Flintwaterstudy.org

The Environmental Protection Agency says it’s conducting a full review of what happened in Flint.

For more than a year, state officials assured city residents their water was safe. Those assurances turned out to be wrong.

And it wasn’t until some residents got outside experts involved -- who not only found elevated lead levels in the drinking water, but that blood lead levels were also rising in Flint kids – that the state admitted there was a problem.

Who's to blame for Flint's water crisis? Virginia Tech researcher points the finger at MDEQ

By Oct 1, 2015
Flint Water Study / Facebook

Yesterday, Gov. Rick Snyder admitted that the decision to switch the city of Flint's water supply from Detroit's system over to the Flint River was not well planned.

“In terms of a mistake, what I would say is, is there are probably things that were not as fully understood as when that switch was made,” Snyder said.

These are the 15 people charged for their connection to the Flint water crisis

By Jun 16, 2017
The 15 people charged in the Flint water crisis so far.
Booking photos from the Michigan AGs office and others.

State Attorney General Bill Schuette's investigation into what went wrong during the Flint water crisis has been going on for a year and half. During that time Schuette has held several press conferences announcing new charges against those involved.

To date, 15 current and former state and local officials have been charged with 51 criminal charges for their role that led to the crisis.

(Read more: Why didn't state officials heed the warning signs in Flint?)

Flint tap water source switch back marks 2nd anniversary

By Oct 16, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Monday marks the second anniversary of Flint’s switch back to Detroit water.

October 16th, 2015 was the end of Flint’s experiment with getting its tap water from the Flint River.   

But the ramifications of improperly treated river water continue.

Here's how to test and treat your drinking water well for arsenic

By Jun 30, 2014
Sampling done from 1983 through 2003 shows where arsenic levels in groundwater are the highest in Michigan. Arsenic levels are in micrograms per liter.
Michigan DEQ

In some parts of the U.S., arsenic in the groundwater is just a natural part of the geology. Michigan is one of several states where elevated levels of arsenic in ground water can be found.

This map shows the counties where these elevated levels have been found, but experts caution, elevated arsenic levels in well water can be found just about anywhere in Michigan:

There was a big push to educate people about the dangers of arsenic poisoning around a decade ago, but in some places in Michigan, people still don't know much about it.

And in some other cases, people know about it, but choose to ignore it, for one reason or another.