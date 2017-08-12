WUOMFM

Week in Review: Asbestos remediation issues and questions about education rights

A new audit this week says Michigan needs more inspectors and more money when it comes to asbestos remediation. According to the report, there are only four inspectors in the entire state to respond to complaints, issue violations and inspect landfills. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about why the program is falling behind. 

They also discuss the results of a special primary to replace state Rep. Brian Banks (D-Harper Woods), a lawsuit that says bad conditions in five Detroit schools violate students' constitutional rights, and the latest group of residents to complete the Detroit Land Bank's "occupied buy-back program."

Audit says state is behind on asbestos inspections. Health expert says that’s unacceptable.

By Aug 10, 2017
Asbestos popped up a few times in the news this week.

The Detroit Free Press published an investigative piece about how the quick pace of demolitions of abandoned homes and buildings in Detroit might be endangering residents.

The city says that’s demonstrably false.

Then yesterday, Michigan’s Auditor General found the state’s asbestos remediation program needs more inspectors and more money. As Michigan Radio reported, the program is falling behind in its reports and follow-up visits.

Lessenberry on primary election results from Detroit, Flint, and Pontiac

By & Aug 9, 2017
sign that says "vote here"
Michigan Radio Morning Edition Host Doug Tribou and Senior News Analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss the results of yesterday's primary elections in Detroit, Flint and Pontiac. 

Detroit schools "right-to-read" suit asks: What kind of education must state provide?

By Aug 10, 2017
Robert Bobb was the first in a series of emergency managers who ran the Detroit Public Schools from 2009-2016.
Does the state have to ensure that all Michigan students get at least a “basic education?”

That’s the question at the heart of a lawsuit filed on behalf of students at five Detroit schools, and that lawyers battled over in federal court on Thursday.

This “right-to-read” lawsuit argues that conditions at those five schools are so bad, they are unconstitutional. Those conditions include lacking sufficient numbers of qualified teachers, books, labs and computers; and where classroom temperatures range from freezing to over 100 degrees,” the plaintiffs say in their complaint.

More Detroiters regain homes lost to tax foreclosure through "buy-back" program

By Aug 9, 2017
duggan with tapscott posing for cameras
In a ceremony at Detroit’s Northwest Activities Center on Wednesday, a small handful of Detroiters regained homes lost to property tax foreclosure.

The group of 60 was the second to complete the Detroit Land Bank’s “occupied buy-back” program. About 80 people completed the program last month.

The Detroit Land Bank now has close to 100,000 properties in its inventory, making it the largest property owner in the city. Around 4,000 of them are thought to be occupied.