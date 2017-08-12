Week in Review: Asbestos remediation issues and questions about education rights

A new audit this week says Michigan needs more inspectors and more money when it comes to asbestos remediation. According to the report, there are only four inspectors in the entire state to respond to complaints, issue violations and inspect landfills. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about why the program is falling behind.
They also discuss the results of a special primary to replace state Rep. Brian Banks (D-Harper Woods), a lawsuit that says bad conditions in five Detroit schools violate students' constitutional rights, and the latest group of residents to complete the Detroit Land Bank's "occupied buy-back program."