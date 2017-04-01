WUOMFM

Week in Review: A battle over sinkhole funding and a soon-to-be empty state Supreme Court seat

By & 1 minute ago
  • Fraser home falling into the sinkhole.
    Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

A $3 million grant to fix the massive sinkhole in Fraser was at the center of a battle in the state Legislature this week. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about the fight over the funding, which sparked a row between Macomb County Public Works commissioner Candice Miller and Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekoff before ending in a stalemate.

They also discuss a bill that would allow big businesses to keep a portion of their employees' state income tax, legislation that would let public schools in Michigan start in August instead of waiting until after Labor Day, and the legacy Justice Robert Young will leave when he retires from the state Supreme Court later this month. 

Tags: 
week in review
sinkhole
candice miller
Arlan Meekhof
business taxes
state income tax
Labor Day
back to school
michigan supreme court
robert young

Related Content

First home damaged by Fraser sinkhole torn down, progress on repairs

By Mar 24, 2017
Home along 15 mile road in Fraser being torn down because of the sinkhole.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

The first home condemned because of a sinkhole in Macomb County was torn down today.

 

Dozens of homes in Fraser were evacuated after the sinkhole formed on Christmas Eve. Most families returned to their homes within a week, but three houses couldn’t be saved. 

 

 

Fraser Mayor Joe Nichols is pleased with the progress of the construction along 15 Mile Road, despite the somber situation. 

 

 

House and Senate battle over sinkhole funding

By Mar 31, 2017
Fraser home falling into the sinkhole.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

The state House and Senate are playing volleyball with money to fix a sinkhole in Macomb County.

A House bill originally gave the city a three million dollar grant. It also approved millions of dollars for Flint.

The Senate changed Fraser’s $3 million grant to a $5 million dollar loan.

Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof (R-West Olive) said they did this in part to encourage other communities to maintain their infrastructure – instead of waiting for a crisis to get a handout from the state. 

More business tax breaks headed for state House

By Mar 29, 2017
cash
Public Domain

Another tax incentive for Michigan businesses passed the state Senate Wednesday and is on its way to the House.

Tax cuts, be they for businesses or individuals, have been a hot topic in Lansing all session. The latest would let big businesses keep a portion of their employees’ income tax. So, some of the tax you would normally pay to the government would instead go to your employer.

Sen. Jim Stamas, R-Midland, is a bill sponsor. He says this would make Michigan more competitive with other states.

New bill would allow Michigan schools to start before Labor Day

By Mar 29, 2017
row of buses
dhendrix73 / Flickr CC / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Under Michigan law, public schools aren't allowed to start classes before Labor Day.

A bill recently approved by the state Senate Education Committee would change that.

Under the new legislation, districts would be allowed to start school in August. But the bill would also require that those schools have three-day weeks until after Labor Day.

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Robert Young will retire in April

By Mar 29, 2017
Courtesy Photo / Michigan Supreme Court

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Robert P. Young, Jr. announced today that he will retire by the end of April.

In a statement released by the court, Young says that he is proud of his accomplishments during his time as Chief Justice. 