Week in Review: A battle over sinkhole funding and a soon-to-be empty state Supreme Court seat

A $3 million grant to fix the massive sinkhole in Fraser was at the center of a battle in the state Legislature this week. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about the fight over the funding, which sparked a row between Macomb County Public Works commissioner Candice Miller and Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekoff before ending in a stalemate.

They also discuss a bill that would allow big businesses to keep a portion of their employees' state income tax, legislation that would let public schools in Michigan start in August instead of waiting until after Labor Day, and the legacy Justice Robert Young will leave when he retires from the state Supreme Court later this month.