Week in Review: Campaign finance rules and union bargaining limits

Gov. Rick Snyder this week signed off on legislation that expands campaign donation limits for certain types of donors. Moreover, the "Citizens United" bills let politicians solicit money on behalf of political action committees. This Week in Review, Michigan Radio Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry try and read between the lines.

They also talk about new restrictions on state employees' collective bargaining power, a lawsuit against the state over same-sex couple adoptions and foster placements, and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and state House Speaker Tom Leonard's collaboration to overhaul the state's no-fault auto insurance.