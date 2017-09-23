WUOMFM

Week in Review: Campaign finance rules and union bargaining limits

Gov. Rick Snyder this week signed off on legislation that expands campaign donation limits for certain types of donors. Moreover, the "Citizens United" bills let politicians solicit money on behalf of political action committees. This Week in Review, Michigan Radio Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry try and read between the lines.

They also talk about new restrictions on state employees' collective bargaining power, a lawsuit against the state over same-sex couple adoptions and foster placements, and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and state House Speaker Tom Leonard's collaboration to overhaul the state's no-fault auto insurance. 

week in review
campaign finance
citizens united
state employee unions
michigan civil service commission
ACLU
same-sex parents
no-fault
auto insurance

“Citizens United” bills: From Senate to governor’s desk in less than a week

By Sep 19, 2017
Money
Andy / Flickr

Republicans in Lansing worked at a breakneck speed Tuesday to pass legislation that would allow politicians in Michigan to solicit campaign contributions on behalf of political action committees.

 

The bills had their first House committee hearing Tuesday morning and were headed to the governor’s desk by the end of the day. They’d passed in the Senate late last week.

 

State board votes to limit public employee union powers

By Sep 20, 2017
User Sabine01 / Flickr

The Michigan Civil Service Commission voted to limit the collective bargaining powers of 35,000 state employees Wednesday.

It got rid of an individual union's ability to bargain for things like seniority, overtime pay, and scheduling.

ACLU sues Michigan after same-sex couples denied by religious adoption agencies

By Sep 20, 2017
LGBT Pride Flag
Tyrone Warner / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

The ACLU is challenging Michigan’s policy of allowing faith-based adoption agencies that accept public funds to turn away same-sex couples.

The lawsuit says the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is violating its own contracts with those agencies, which prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation. It also says the department’s policy violates First Amendment and equal protection rights in the U.S. constitution.

Kristy Dumont and her wife say they were turned away by two Catholic adoption agencies when they tried to adopt.

Detroit mayor, state House speaker collaborating on no-fault overhaul

By Sep 19, 2017
Car accident
Ted Abbott/Flickr

An unlikely alliance has formed to overhaul Michigan’s auto no-fault system. Speaker of the House Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, and Detroit’s mayor Mike Duggan met Tuesday. They say the goal is to bring rate relief to all Michigan drivers.

 