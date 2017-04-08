WUOMFM

Week in Review: Ethics questions over a Twitter fight and more bad news for Michigan roads

  • Congressman Justin Amash's response during a Twitter showdown last weekend has been called into question by a watchdog group.
    Congressman Justin Amash's response during a Twitter showdown last weekend has been called into question by a watchdog group.
    Gage Skidmore / Creative Commons http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

An ethics watchdog organization is asking the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate a Twitter battle that broke out between Michigan Congressman Justin Amash and White House staffer Dan Scavino. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss the group's allegations that Amash violated House rules and Scavino violated the Hatch Act

They also discuss a study that shows an increasingly bleak future for Michigan roads and bridges, legislation that would allow doctors to prescribe life-ending medication to terminally ill patients, and a report that says roughly $40 million was spent on the state's 14 congressional races in 2016. 

