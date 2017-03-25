WUOMFM

Week in Review: GOP health care bill fails and Detroit school district files suit

Republican US House leaders on Friday withdrew their bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled the bill from the floor after it was clear the measure would not have enough votes to pass. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about whether Gov. Rick Snyder and Healthy Michigan advocates can breath a sigh of relief.

They also discuss a lawsuit filed by the Detroit Public Schools Community District against the state School Reform Office, the governor's call for a new plan to combat opioid addiction and abuse, and a Wayne County judge who's cracking down on jury duty absentees.

Related Content

Snyder: GOP health bill would 'adversely impact' residents

By Mar 22, 2017
Gov. Rick Snyder has written letters to every member of Michigan's congressional delegation to warn how House Republicans' health care legislation would "adversely impact" the state's most vulnerable residents.

Detroit school district still suing state over threatened school closures

By Mar 21, 2017
The Detroit Public Schools Community District is following through on its threat to sue the state School Reform Office, even after the state has largely backed off plans to close some of the state’s lowest-performing schools this year.

DPSCD had 16 schools on the SSRO’s “next level accountability” list, which also included eight schools in the state-run Education Achievement Authority. EAA schools will join DPSCD after the EAA winds down in June.

Snyder: Efforts to stop opioid abuse aren’t working

By Mar 23, 2017
Governor Rick Snyder says current efforts to curb opioid abuse and addiction in Michigan aren’t working as nearly 2,000 people a year in the state die from overdoses.

“Far too many lives have been either lost, damaged, injured in some fashion because of these drugs,” he said. “We need to do more in our state.”

Snyder says a big part of the problem is over-prescribing painkillers. He says prescriptions have spiraled in recent years.

A lot of people in Wayne County are skipping jury duty, and now they could pay

By Mar 21, 2017
Lots of people haven’t been showing up for jury duty in Wayne County, but they could soon pay a price for skipping out.

 

Of the 62,388  jurors called to appear in court in 2016, 22,255, or about 35 percent, failed to appear, Wayne County Circuit Court Chief Judge Robert Colombo said Tuesday.

 

Colombo said he will start issuing show-cause orders for absentee jurors to come to court, and explain why they couldn't serve. If they aren't excused or don't present a valid excuse, and still fail to serve, they could be fined $250 or jailed.

 