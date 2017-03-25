Week in Review: GOP health care bill fails and Detroit school district files suit

Listen to the conversation.

Republican US House leaders on Friday withdrew their bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled the bill from the floor after it was clear the measure would not have enough votes to pass. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about whether Gov. Rick Snyder and Healthy Michigan advocates can breath a sigh of relief.

They also discuss a lawsuit filed by the Detroit Public Schools Community District against the state School Reform Office, the governor's call for a new plan to combat opioid addiction and abuse, and a Wayne County judge who's cracking down on jury duty absentees.