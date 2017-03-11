Week in Review: A GOP health care redo and Great Lakes funding cuts

Listen to the conversation.

An additional 650,000 low-income people have been able to get health care through Michigan's Medicaid expansion, with the federal government picking up most of the tab. However, a Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act would change how funding for the program is doled out. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss the plan's potential impact in Michigan.

They also discuss the Trump administration's proposed cuts for Great Lakes Restoration programs, a federal lawsuit against Detroit-based mortgage lender Quicken Loans, and the windstorm that ripped across the state this week and left hundreds of thousands in the dark.