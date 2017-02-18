WUOMFM

Week in Review: Income tax bill and Republican plans

A proposal to get rid of Michigan's income tax is quickly moving along in the Legislature. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about whether the Republican-backed bill will go all the way.

They also discuss the action plan state House Republicans rolled out this week, the state Board of Education's call to hold off closing any schools this fall, and a planned set of bills to rectify the mess at the state Unemployment Insurance Agency. 

Income tax bill

A Republican-backed bill that would gradually phase out income tax in Michigan made it out of committee on a party-line vote this week.

The state treasurer and some Democratic lawmakers have warned that getting rid of the income tax would leave a $1.1 billion hole in the state budget during the first full year.

Lessenberry says a bill that reduces the income tax to nothing will not make it through the Legislature.

"But if they do pass the bill taking the [income tax] from 4.25 percent to 3.9 percent as is, I think the odds are very good that Gov. Snyder will veto it," Lessenberry said.

GOP action plan 

This week, Michigan House Republicans rolled out their action plan for the next two years.

It includes lowering auto insurance costs, starting a conversation on school vouchers, expanding the Freedom of Information Act, closing the teacher retirement system to new teachers and more.

It's an ambitious list, and Lessenberry says we'll have to wait and see how much gets done.

"They'll get some of this, and some of this they won't get," he said.

State Board of Education on school closures

The state Board of Education wants Gov. Snyder's School Reform Office to call off closing any schools this fall.

The SRO says before closing a school, it would first consider whether that would lead to "unreasonable hardship" in the community. The Board voted 6-1 this week that no schools should be closed because it's not clear what "unreasonable hardship" means.

Lessenberry says this back and forth overshadows a bigger problem.

"We have to address a much deeper issue, which is how to educate students, especially in disadvantaged and impoverished districts," he said.

Bills to clean up UIA mess

Democrats in Lansing say they're going to introduce legislation to rectify the mess at the state's Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Senate majority leader Jim Ananich says the thousands of people who had wages garnished after being wrongly accused of unemployment fraud should get their money back, with interest.

Bills or no bills, Lessenberry says this scandal is going to be with us "for quite some time."

"You have 20,000 people who were improperly charged with unemployment fraud. These are by and large poor people without a lot of friends in high places, so it didn't get the attention another scandal would've gotten,' he said.

Related Content

Income tax rollback bill voted out of committee, despite concerns

By Feb 15, 2017
flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

State House Republicans are aggressively pushing through an income tax cut and rollback, despite numerous questions raised during a committee hearing about what funding cuts could happen in other areas if the bill passes.

A bill that would cut the state income tax and eventually phase it out altogether over 40 years was voted out of committee Wednesday. This happened after an hour and a half of testimony and over requests to hold off on a vote from some Democratic members.

Panel to look for answers after Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency debacle

By Feb 13, 2017
Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) has wrongly accused tens of thousands of people of cheating on their unemployment claims.
Bytemarks / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A group of experts will try to figure out how a state computer glitch wrongly accused thousands of people of fraud.

 

Between October of 2013 and August of 2015, the agency’s processing system wrongfully accused tens of thousands of people of unemployment fraud. The agency had been almost exclusively relying on a computer program to determine unemployment fraud with very little human verification.

House Republicans roll out their action plan, set stage for next two years

By Feb 17, 2017
Ken Sikkema expects the Michigan House of Representatives in Lansing to be even more conservative in 2017.
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

An income tax rollback, a more transparent government and reducing auto insurance rates - those are some of the main priorities for House Republicans during this session. 

They rolled out the plan Thursday.

Passing a high priority piece of legislation is already underway. The income tax phase-out is moving forward quickly – over Governor Snyder’s objections.

State Board of Education comes out against school closures

By Virginia Gordan Feb 15, 2017
Empty classroom.
Motown31 / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Michigan Board of Education wants Governor Snyder's School Reform Office to call off closing any schools this fall. It joins a growing chorus of protest by parents and school administrators against possible school closures.

Last month the School Reform Office announced that 38 schools are at risk of closure because of persistently low standardized test scores. The office said it was reviewing whether a closing would create "unreasonable hardship" before it reaches a final decision on closing a school.