Week in Review: MSP director docked five days' pay and ICE eyes Detroit area for detention center

Listen to the conversation.

The director of the Michigan State Police will work five days without pay. That's the penalty Gov. Rick Snyder gave Col. Kriste Etue for sharing a Facebook post that called NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem "degenerates." Snyder also ordered all state departments to ensure their policies promote diversity and inclusiveness. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about whether the punishment will be enough for those who've called for Etue's resignation.

They also discuss Immigrations and Customs Enforcement's notice that it's looking for possible detention center sites near Detroit; a bill that would give the state's charter schools a cut of revenues from regional enhancement millages; and the life and legacy of West Michigan philanthropist Helen DeVos.