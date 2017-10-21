WUOMFM

Week in Review: MSP director docked five days' pay and ICE eyes Detroit area for detention center

The director of the Michigan State Police will work five days without pay. That's the penalty Gov. Rick Snyder gave Col. Kriste Etue for sharing a Facebook post that called NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem "degenerates." Snyder also ordered all state departments to ensure their policies promote diversity and inclusiveness. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about whether the punishment will be enough for those who've called for Etue's resignation.

They also discuss Immigrations and Customs Enforcement's notice that it's looking for possible detention center sites near Detroit; a bill that would give the state's charter schools a cut of revenues from regional enhancement millages; and the life and legacy of West Michigan philanthropist Helen DeVos.

MSP Colonel Etue to give up five days’ pay after Facebook post

By Oct 19, 2017

Michigan State Police Colonel Kriste Etue will work five days without pay after Governor Rick Snyder decided that will be the penalty for a controversial Facebook post.

Colonel Etue shared a Facebook meme that called NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem “anti-American degenerates” and “millionaire ingrates.” She quickly took it down, and apologized, but still came under a storm of criticism.

The governor continues to resist calls for her to step down. From a statement released by his office:  

ICE looking for possible detention center sites near Detroit

By April Van Buren Oct 18, 2017
Federal immigration officials are scouting possible locations for detention center sites in the greater Detroit area.

That’s according to a request for information posted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement earlier this month.

Bill to give charter schools cut of regional millages clears Michigan Senate

By Virginia Gordan Oct 19, 2017
Legislation that would let public charter schools share in revenues from regional enhancement millages has passed 23-14 in the state Senate.

These millages are property taxes of up to three mills that voters in an intermediate school district may approve for local school district operations.

Current law restricts that money to traditional public schools. 

Sen. Dave Hildenbrand (R-Lowell) sponsored the bill that would allow public charter schools to also share in the funds.

West Michigan philanthropist Helen DeVos dies

By Vincent Duffy Oct 19, 2017
Helen J. DeVos, a philanthropist from western Michigan known for her support of children’s health, Christian education and the arts, has died at age 90.

Her family says in a statement that she died Wednesday of complications from a stroke following a recent diagnosis of myeloid leukemia.

DeVos was the wife of Rich DeVos, who co-founded direct-sales company Amway and owns the Orlando Magic. He says she was “a wonderful wife and the heart of our family.”