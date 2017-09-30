Week in Review: MSP director sparks controversy with Facebook post and Pence visits Michigan

Listen to the conversation.

Michigan's state police director this week jumped into the debate over the decision of some NFL players to take a knee during the National Anthem. Col. Kriste Etue now faces an internal review by her department after she shared a Facebook post that called those players "anti-American degenerates." This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about whether her career can recover.

They also discuss state House Speaker Tom Leonard and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's plan to overhaul no-fault auto insurance, Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Auburn Hills, and a bill that would let medical marijuana dispensaries stay open while they wait for a license.