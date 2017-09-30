WUOMFM

Week in Review: MSP director sparks controversy with Facebook post and Pence visits Michigan

  • Michigan State Police patrol vehicle shield
    Michigan State Police

Michigan's state police director this week jumped into the debate over the decision of some NFL players to take a knee during the National Anthem. Col. Kriste Etue now faces an internal review by her department after she shared a Facebook post that called those players "anti-American degenerates." This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about whether her career can recover.

They also discuss state House Speaker Tom Leonard and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's plan to overhaul no-fault auto insurance, Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Auburn Hills, and a bill that would let medical marijuana dispensaries stay open while they wait for a license.

week in review
kriste etue
Michigan State Police
no-fault
auto insurance
Mike Pence
medical marijuana
marijuana dispensaries

Michigan State Police chief faces internal discipline review

By 17 hours ago
Flickr/jnn1776 / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Michigan State Police Col. Kriste Etue faces an internal review by the professional standards division of the department she leads over a controversial Facebook post.

The post called NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem “millionaire ingrates” and “degenerates.” Col. Etue took the post down after it went public and apologized for sharing it.

New package of bills could mean big cuts to high auto insurance premiums in Michigan

By Sep 26, 2017
Pixabay

 

If you’re a Michigander, odds are the only thing you complain about as much as the weather is the cost of your car insurance.

And you’re right to.

 

VP Mike Pence stumps in Michigan for Republican tax plan

By Virginia Gordan Sep 28, 2017
Virginia Gordan / Michigan Radio

Vice President Mike Pence was in suburban Detroit today to sell the Trump administration's tax overhaul proposal.

Pence addressed an audience of about 250 people at American Axle & Manufacturing, a company in Auburn Hills.

According to Pence, the Republican tax plan seeks the biggest tax cut in U.S. history, and it will benefit working families and boost the economy. 

Lawmakers attempt to override state department on marijuana dispensaries

By Sep 27, 2017
Garretttaggs55 / wikipedia commons

Lawmakers in Lansing say they want a seamless transition as marijuana dispensaries start to get licensed.

Democrats in the House and Senate introduced legislation today. A few Republicans have voiced support of the bills. The legislation would let dispensaries keep their doors open while they wait for a license.