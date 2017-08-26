WUOMFM

Week in Review: The Palace plans last event and Wayne County Prosecutor plans plea deal appeal

By & 6 minutes ago
  • The Detroit Pistons at the Palace of Auburn Hills
    The Detroit Pistons play the New York Knicks in a 2007 game at the Palace of Auburn Hills. The Palace says it's closing for good in September.
    Corey Seeman / creative commons http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

After nearly 30 years, the Palace of Auburn Hills has announced that it will soon close its doors for good. Palace officials this week announced that Bob Seger's September 23rd concert will be the venue's final event. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about how businesses and the city of Auburn Hills itself will fare without revenue from the former home of the Detroit Pistons.

They also discuss a lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of Flint school children over special education in Flint Public Schools, and a court ruling that lets former state Sen. Virgil Smith run for the Detroit City Council -- Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says she'll appeal the ruling before the state Supreme Court.

Palace of Auburn Hills to close in September

By Aug 24, 2017
The Palace of Auburn Hills
Kevin Ward / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Another Detroit-area arena will close once the new Little Caesars Arena opens in September.

Palace Sports & Entertainment (PS&E) announced Thursday that a sold-out performance by Bob Seger and the Silver Bullets on September 23 will be the Palace’s final show.

It has been known since November that the Pistons will be joining the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena, and Thursday’s announcement comes after months of speculation about the future of the now former-home of the Detroit Pistons.

Judge could order Flint Public Schools to screen all kids for disabilities

By Aug 24, 2017
Bilal Tawwab, the superintendent of the Flint Community School District: "Right now, we are putting systems in place so that we're able to meet the needs of all of our children."
Flint Community School District

A federal district judge assigned to the ACLU's lawsuit over inadequate special education for Flint schoolchildren says he's "leaning" towards siding with the ACLU. 

The lawsuit claims Flint kids aren't getting screened for disabilities that could be linked to lead poisoning, and even children whose disability is known to the school district are not getting the special education help they need to succeed.

Prosecutor to appeal decision striking down former lawmaker’s plea deal

By Aug 23, 2017
Ex-state Senator Virgil Smith
senatedems.com

Wayne County’s prosecutor has until Monday to appeal a court ruling that allows a former state lawmaker to run for the Detroit City Council.

Former Senator Virgil Smith promised not to run for anything for five years as part of a plea deal.

Smith pleaded guilty to shooting his ex-wife’s car. A judge threw out part of the plea deal that said Smith can’t run for anything while he’s on probation.

Ex-state lawmaker Virgil Smith wins appeal over run for Detroit council

By Aug 23, 2017
Ex-state Senator Virgil Smith
senatedems.com

The Michigan appeals court won't stop a former state lawmaker from seeking a seat on the Detroit City Council.

Virgil Smith had agreed not to seek elective office for five years when he pleaded guilty to shooting at his ex-wife's car. But that part of the deal was thrown out by a judge, who said it was unconstitutional.

In a 2-1 decision Tuesday, the appeals court says the judge made the right call. Judges Deborah Servitto and Michael Kelly say it would be "coercion" to allow prosecutors to try to negotiate a politician's future as part of a plea deal.