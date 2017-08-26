Week in Review: The Palace plans last event and Wayne County Prosecutor plans plea deal appeal

Listen to the conversation.

After nearly 30 years, the Palace of Auburn Hills has announced that it will soon close its doors for good. Palace officials this week announced that Bob Seger's September 23rd concert will be the venue's final event. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about how businesses and the city of Auburn Hills itself will fare without revenue from the former home of the Detroit Pistons.

They also discuss a lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of Flint school children over special education in Flint Public Schools, and a court ruling that lets former state Sen. Virgil Smith run for the Detroit City Council -- Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says she'll appeal the ruling before the state Supreme Court.