Week in Review: Public school tuition and higher speed limits

  • Defer Elementary School in Grosse Pointe Park.
    Defer Elementary School in Grosse Pointe Park. The Grosse Pointe Public Schools is thinking about charging tuition for students who live out of district.
    Appraiser / Creative Commons http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Public schools in Bloomfield Hills and Birmingham are already charging tuition for students outside the district who want to attend. Now, because of budget cuts and declining enrollment, it looks like Grosse Pointe Public Schools might follow suit. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about why the Grosse Pointe school board is looking at a $13,000 annual tuition fee for students who don't live in-district.

They also discuss why the Michigan Civil Rights Commission wants the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a case challenging the state's emergency manager law, another attempt to overhaul the state's auto insurance laws, and higher speed limits for some rural Michigan freeways.

Michigan Civil Rights Commission urges U.S. Supreme Court to review emergency manager law

By Apr 25, 2017
A Flint water meeting in January 2015.
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission wants the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a case against Gov. Snyder.

That’s what commissioners decided with a 5-0 vote Tuesday. They ordered the Michigan Department of Civil Rights to file an amicus brief urging the high court to review the issues raised in the case Bellant v. Snyder.

End of Public Education

By Apr 25, 2017
U.S. Department of Education / Creative Commons

When I was a child, there was this widespread quaint notion that children ought to attend the public schools where they lived. Except for a few kids that went to Catholic schools, and one who won a scholarship to Cranbrook, everybody did.

Lawmakers look to change catastrophic auto coverage, again

By Apr 27, 2017
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Controversial legislation to scrap unlimited, lifetime medical coverage for car crash victims is back up for consideration in Lansing.

Proponents of the current system say the law makes sure victims are taken care of. But Republicans have been trying for decades to scale back the state’s unlimited medical coverage for people injured in car crashes.  

The proposed legislation would let consumers pick their levels of coverage.

Speaker of the House Tom Leonard says auto no-fault overhaul is one of his party’s biggest priorities.

1,500 miles of Michigan highways will get a speed limit boost

By Apr 26, 2017
speed limit sign
Famartin / Wikimedia Commons http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The speed limit on rural highways throughout Michigan will be lifted to 75 mph as soon as next week.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that 600 miles of interstate will increase from 65 to 75 mph limits, and 900 miles of non-interstate highway will increase from 55 to 65 mph. 