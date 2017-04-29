Week in Review: Public school tuition and higher speed limits

Listen to the conversation.

Public schools in Bloomfield Hills and Birmingham are already charging tuition for students outside the district who want to attend. Now, because of budget cuts and declining enrollment, it looks like Grosse Pointe Public Schools might follow suit. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about why the Grosse Pointe school board is looking at a $13,000 annual tuition fee for students who don't live in-district.

They also discuss why the Michigan Civil Rights Commission wants the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a case challenging the state's emergency manager law, another attempt to overhaul the state's auto insurance laws, and higher speed limits for some rural Michigan freeways.