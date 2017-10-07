Week in Review: A push to track rape kits and another to track bad cops

Listen to the conversation.

Law enforcement officials and victims of sexual assault in Michigan could soon be able to track the rape kits used to gather evidence. A state budget amendment would set aside money for training and software that keeps track of where a kit is located at each step of an investigation. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about why Michigan isn't already using tracking software.

They also discuss a CNN report that says Russian-linked Facebook ads targeted Michigan during the 2016 election, a bill that would prevent police officers from hiding their disciplinary records from future employers, and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s plan to revitalize some of the city’s neighborhood commercial strips.