WUOMFM

Week in Review: A push to track rape kits and another to track bad cops

By & 3 minutes ago
  • After Wayne County found some 11,000 abandoned rape kits, a statewide survey found another 1800 around the state
    http://www.npr.org/2015/02/10/384129985/advocates-join-fight-to-eliminate-detroit-s-rape-kit-backlog

Law enforcement officials and victims of sexual assault in Michigan could soon be able to track the rape kits used to gather evidence. A state budget amendment would set aside money for training and software that keeps track of where a kit is located at each step of an investigation. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about why Michigan isn't already using tracking software.

They also discuss a CNN report that says Russian-linked Facebook ads targeted Michigan during the 2016 election, a bill that would prevent police officers from hiding their disciplinary records from future employers, and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s plan to revitalize some of the city’s neighborhood commercial strips.

Tags: 
week in review
rape kits
russia
facebook
law enforcement
Detroit
Mike Duggan

Related Content

New sexual assault kit tracker would let victims “be their own best advocate”

By Oct 4, 2017
G.L. Kohuth / Michigan State University

Michigan may start tracking its sexual assault evidence kits. An amendment to the state’s budget would pay for the required software and training.

The kits contain swabs and other evidence gathered from a victim of sexual assault. Software would track the kit as it moves from hospital to police department to laboratory. It also sends out alerts if a kit has been in one location too long. 

CNN reports Michigan, Wisconsin targeted by Facebook ads connected to Russia

By Oct 4, 2017
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg
Anthony Quintano / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Congress is investigating ways Russia tried to meddle in the 2016 election, especially through social media.

The Senate Intelligence Committee has asked Facebook, Google, and Twitter to testify at a hearing on Nov. 1. The House Intelligence Committee will do the same sometime this month.

Now, an exclusive report from CNN puts Michigan at the center of this investigation – with Russian trolls and Facebook ads.

Business strips in 23 Detroit neighborhoods could get facelifts

By Oct 6, 2017
Tracy Samilton / Michigan Radio

Twenty-three Detroit neighborhoods could see their business strips revitalized and made more walkable under a plan proposed by Mayor Mike Duggan.

The plan involves selling $125-million worth of bonds to fix the roadways, add medians and bike paths, and plant trees, among other improvements.

Jevana Watson is opening a coffee shop, Detroit Sip, on McNichols road near Livernois on the west side of the city, one of the neighborhoods that would get a facelift.

She says the plan could help the neighborhood thrive and grow.