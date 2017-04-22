Week in Review: Sinkhole funding standoff and more water shutoffs

Listen to the conversation.

The state Legislature is back in Lansing after a two week break. Before they left for vacation, lawmakers in the House and Senate were at odds over how to fund a fix for the sinkhole mess in Macomb County. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about whether legislators will be able to play nice long enough to get this sorted out.

They also look at the state superintendent's statement earlier this week that Detroit will voluntarily close some of its schools, the latest round of controversial water shutoffs in Detroit, and state Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof's harsh take on term limits.

Update: Brian Whiston later issued a "corrective statement" saying that Detroit will relocate two of its programs. The Detroit News reports that Whiston met with Detroit Public Schools Community District officials to discuss a "developing partnership agreement" between the district and the state.