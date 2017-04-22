WUOMFM

Week in Review: Sinkhole funding standoff and more water shutoffs

By & 6 seconds ago
  • The sinkhole in Macomb County.
    Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

The state Legislature is back in Lansing after a two week break. Before they left for vacation, lawmakers in the House and Senate were at odds over how to fund a fix for the sinkhole mess in Macomb County. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about whether legislators will be able to play nice long enough to get this sorted out.

They also look at the state superintendent's statement earlier this week that Detroit will voluntarily close some of its schools, the latest round of controversial water shutoffs in Detroit, and state Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof's harsh take on term limits.

Update: Brian Whiston later issued a "corrective statement" saying that Detroit will relocate two of its programs. The Detroit News reports that Whiston met with Detroit Public Schools Community District officials to discuss a "developing partnership agreement" between the district and the state.

Tags: 
week in review
detroit schools
detroit public schools community district
sinkhole
macomb county
detroit water and sewerage department
detroit water shutoffs
term limits
Arlan Meekhof

Related Content

Legal challenge puts contract negotiations with new Detroit schools superintendent on hold

By Apr 21, 2017
gavel
Brian Turner / Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

A new legal challenge is putting a pause on negotiations between the Detroit Public Schools Community District board and Nikolai Vitti, who was chosen as the district's new superintendent this week.

The challenge was filed by Robert Davis, a community activist who threatened the action after the board's decision to hire Vitti was announced. He is seeking a temporary restraining order that would stop the board from negotiating with Vitti.

Legislative leaders hope to end standoff on money for Flint, Macomb sinkhole

By Apr 19, 2017
Fraser home falling into the sinkhole.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

State lawmakers are back at the Capitol following their spring break. One job facing them is ending a standoff over money to help Macomb County deal with a giant sinkhole.

The sinkhole is as big as a football field and displaced two dozen families after an underground pipe collapsed on Christmas Eve in Fraser. Now, the disaster threatens to rupture sewer lines that could send a giant mess into Lake Saint Clair, which is part of the Great Lakes system.

The state House approved a $3 million dollar grant before the spring break. But the Senate wants the money to be a loan.

Angered by school closure threats, some Detroit parents opting out of state test

By Apr 11, 2017
test with bubble answers
User Alberto G. / Creative Commons / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Detroit Public Schools Community District starts giving students the M-STEP test this week. That’s the annual statewide test used to measure student achievement.

But more than 400 Detroit parents have opted for their kids to sit out the test, because they’re upset that the state uses that data to justify closing schools.

The unusually large number of opt-outs comes mostly as a result of a campaign organized by the Detroit Parent Network.

CEO Sharlonda Buckman says Detroit parents have come to feel “extremely disrespected” by state education officials.

State senator changes his tune on term limits as his own deadline looms

By Apr 21, 2017
Jack Lessenberry

By all appearances, Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof likes wielding power. He’s been in the Michigan Legislature for a decade, and he has been a strong, if controversial, leader of the Senate for more than two years now.

But in little more than a year and a half, his political career will be over—probably forever. Term limits mean he won’t be able to run for re-election to the state Senate.