WUOMFM

Week in Review: The state orders Line 5 repairs and the Freep gets a new editor

By & 2 hours ago
  • Enbridge Energy's Line 5 oil and liquid natural gas pipelines run under Lake Michigan at the Straits of Mackinac.
    Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

The state of Michigan this week ordered Enbridge Energy to restore a protective coating on parts of its Line 5 pipes that run beneath the Straits of Mackinac. Enbridge reported to the state that small portions of enamel coating were accidentally removed in two places.

A state commission is facing pressure to shut down Line 5 completely. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about whether Enbridge's disclosure will turn up the heat.

They also talk about two members of the Michigan Green Party who've announced they're running for statewide office, the Michigan State Police's decision to "reassess" its pursuit policy, and the man who's been named the next editor of the Detroit Free Press. 

DISCLOSURE: Enbridge Energy is a financial supporter of Michigan Radio.

Snyder "greatly concerned" protective coating in areas of Line 5 was accidently removed

By Aug 31, 2017
A diver inspects Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac for a possible dent.
Enbridge inspection video shared with the state of Michigan

The state is ordering Enbridge Energy to take swift action to fix portions of the Line 5 energy pipeline that runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge reported to the state that small portions of enamel coating were accidentally removed in two places. The coating protects the oil and gas line that runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac from corrosion.

Melody Kindraka of the state Department of Environmental Quality says there’s no immediate threat to the Great Lakes, but it’s concerning that the problem was the result of human error.

State agencies weigh in on Enbridge Line 5 pipeline

By Aug 8, 2017
Enbridge's Line 5 runs from Superior, Wisconsin to Sarnia, Ontario.
Enbridge

State agencies have weighed in on the controversial Enbridge Line 5 pipeline.

There’s still time for people to comment on a report about potential alternatives to the Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan Agency for Energy, Michigan Public Service Commission and Office of the Attorney General gave their thoughts over the weekend.

The line sends oil and liquid natural gas under the Straits of Mackinac.

Green Party candidates jump in race for Michigan governor, U.S. Senator

By Aug 31, 2017
Anita Belle, left, and Jennifer Kurland are seeking the Michigan Green Party's nomination for Governor and U.S. Senator.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Two members of the Michigan Green Party have announced they’re running for statewide office in 2018.

Anita Belle is seeking the Green Party’s nomination for U.S. Senate. She would challenge incumbent Democrat Debbie Stabenow.

Belle is an elections-integrity and reparations activist from Detroit. She says the government needs to make majority-black cities like Detroit and Flint “whole” for their water crises.

Michigan State Police "reassessing its pursuit policy" after teen killed in Detroit

By Aug 31, 2017
Joe Ross / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Michigan State Police is “reassessing its pursuit policy” after a chase resulted in the death of a Detroit teen.

Fifteen-year-old Damon Grimes died after crashing his all-terrain vehicle on Detroit’s east side last Saturday.

Grimes was being chased by state troopers at the time. One trooper, while still in his patrol car, deployed a Taser on the teen prior to the crash.