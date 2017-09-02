Week in Review: The state orders Line 5 repairs and the Freep gets a new editor

Listen to the conversation.

The state of Michigan this week ordered Enbridge Energy to restore a protective coating on parts of its Line 5 pipes that run beneath the Straits of Mackinac. Enbridge reported to the state that small portions of enamel coating were accidentally removed in two places.

A state commission is facing pressure to shut down Line 5 completely. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about whether Enbridge's disclosure will turn up the heat.

They also talk about two members of the Michigan Green Party who've announced they're running for statewide office, the Michigan State Police's decision to "reassess" its pursuit policy, and the man who's been named the next editor of the Detroit Free Press.

DISCLOSURE: Enbridge Energy is a financial supporter of Michigan Radio.