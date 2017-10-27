We're Hiring a Podcast Trainer/Producer

Michigan Radio, the public radio station of the University of Michigan, is seeking a creative podcast trainer/producer to work on our Detroit Journalism Cooperative project. The individual will work with Michigan Radio to identify interested community members in the MorningSide neighborhood, and assist them in the creation and production of a hyper-local neighborhood news and community affairs podcast. This is a one-year term limited appointment-January 2018 through December 2018- grant funded full time employment with benefits.

Responsibilities:

Main duties include:

Identifying, training and working with interested MorningSide neighborhood residents and community leaders to record and produce interviews, features and other audio for monthly podcast.

Editing multiple complex interviews and features on deadline

Work with marketing department to promote and distribute podcast within neighborhood.

Develop and implement coverage ideas for the podcast

Additional duties may include:

Reproducing podcast material for air on Michigan Radio and Detroit Journalism Cooperative partners or posting on website.

Creates creative concepts and copy for promotion and outreach for program

Maintains the podcast’s social media presence in conjunction with the station’s online team

Participate in weekly DJC editorial meetings

Participate in audience engagement activities as developed by Michigan Radio and/or the DJC

Other duties as assigned

Required Qualifications:

The candidate must be self-motivated, an organized producer and have experience in broadcast production. Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, or related field or equivalent of experience and knowledge; 1-3 years recent experience producing audio content, outstanding radio production skills; complete proficiency with fast turnaround digital audio editing; ability to work with and train diverse members of a community; demonstrated ability to produce high-quality work on deadline and handle several projects at once; strong editorial judgment; and ability to work with a variety of personality types in a team environment. Must be able to demonstrate an understanding of public radio’s core values.

Familiarity with Audition, Content Depot, and Newsboss a plus.

How To Apply:

Apply online through the University of Michigan employment website. Go to http://www.umjobs.org and click on Job Search. Search for Job ID #149509. You can also access this information at: http://michiganradio.org/topic/jobs-michigan-radio.

Audio of recent interview production work must be submitted with application. Please send mp3 or links to jobopening@umich.edu

