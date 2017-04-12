WUOMFM

Western Michigan University picks Georgetown dean as leader

By 1 hour ago

Credit wmich.edu

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Western Michigan University has picked a dean and professor of economics at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy as its next president.

The Kalamazoo, Michigan school's trustees on Wednesday approved the selection of Edward B. Montgomery to the post. His selection follows a national search to find a successor to John M. Dunn, who earlier announced that he planned to retire. 

Montgomery served as President Barack Obama's auto-recovery czar. He has held faculty positions at Carnegie Mellon and Michigan State universities as well as the University of Maryland during a more than 35-year academic career. He has been at Georgetown since 2010.

Dunn had planned to retire June 30, but the school says he will continue in his role until July 31.

Tags: 
western michigan university
Edward B. Montgomery

Related Content

To learn about aging, college students move into retirement community

By Oct 25, 2016
eltpics / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

 

While their friends may have been moving back to dorms or apartments to start the new school year, a group of occupational therapy students from Western Michigan University moved their things into their new rooms at the Clark Retirement Community on Keller Lake.

It’s one of the first research projects of its kind in this country: three college students living side by side with senior citizens.

Bacon: Fleck takes WMU recruits with him to Minnesota and other things wrong with college football

By Jan 16, 2017
Western Michigan had a season for the ages that ended at the Cotton Bowl. Unfortunately, for stepping stone schools like WMU, success doesn't usually last very long.
GS Photo | Western Michigan Athletics

It's been a roller coaster ride for Western Michigan football fans over the last year. The Broncos entered the 2016 season as favorites to win the school's first conference title since 1988, as head coach P.J. Fleck had them as a program on the rise.

They backed that up, and then some, by finishing the regular season with an undefeated 13-0 record and becoming the first Mid-American Conference team to be invited to play in the high-profile Cotton Bowl Classic. They gave Big Ten powerhouse Wisconsin all they could handle in the game, but ultimately suffered their first loss of the season, 24-16.

Broncos fans were on the national stage, and they were in a top notch bowl game, which is why they had to start looking for a new head coach.