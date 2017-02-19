WUOMFM
Related Program: 
That's What They Say

What the devil is it about deviled eggs?

By & 52 minutes ago

There's no question that deviled eggs are a staple at family reunions and church picnics. But what makes them "deviled"?

Maybe it's all the things they can be stuffed with that aren't very good for you.

Besides mayonnaise, we've found recipes that include cream cheese, bacon, condensed milk and ranch dressing.

That's not a bad guess, but these delectable little goodies actually get their name from a different ingredient. 


"Deviled" goes back to the late 18th century as a way to refer to something that's spicy or grilled with spice.

Deviled eggs are "deviled" because they're generally made with paprika and black pepper. We can also thank "deviled" for other mouth-watering dishes like deviled kidney and deviled bones.

Now that your stomach is growling, let's look at some other places where "devil" pops up. 

How about "what the devil"? It's the kind of thing you might shout at a picnic when you bite into a deviled egg that's been sitting in the sun for too long.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, this one goes back to 1460. It's listed along with "what the dickens" and, of course, "what the hell" as an exclamatory way to ask what has happened.

"Devil-may-care" is another one. You can use this to describe someone who's care-free, affable, happy-go-lucky, etc. 

The OED dates "devil-may-care" back to 1837. That's when it appears in Charles Dickens' first novel The Pickwick Papers: 

"Not that this would have worried him much, anyway — he was a mighty free and easy, roving, devil-may-care sort of person, was my uncle, gentlemen."

Sounds like you, right?

Are there other places in your life where "devil" shows up? Other than on your shoulder, that is? Let us know at rkruth@umich.edu or acurzan@umich.edu.

Tags: 
That's What They Say

Related Content

If only we could all get along like a house on fire

By & Feb 12, 2017

It's almost Valentine's Day, and we here at That's What They Say encourage you to think about the ones you love. Ideally with a Lionel Richie album playing in the background.

As you prepare to indulge your significant other or maybe your best friend with cards, candy and flowers, think back to when you first met.

If you hit it off right away, some might say the two of you were "like a house on fire."


What does 'next' actually mean? Is 'next' Monday tomorrow or 8 days away?

By & Feb 5, 2017

A listener named Toby recently wrote to us with the story of a first date that almost didn't happen.

He tells us that a mutual friend put him in touch with a woman named Phyllis. Toby gave Phyllis a call on a Thursday and the two made plans to go out for dinner "next Sunday."

"In my mind, 'next Sunday' meant a week from the following Sunday, since the earlier Sunday would've been 'this' Sunday," Toby said. 

A few days later, Toby got a call from Phyllis, who wanted to know why he hadn't come by to pick her up.


All the newspaper names that are fit to print

By & Jan 22, 2017

Nothing goes better with a Sunday morning than a cup of coffee and a newspaper. Fortunately, in Michigan, we've got a pretty long list of papers to choose from.

In Battle Creek, we've got the Enquirer. In Lansing, it's the State Journal. Muskegon has the Chronicle, and Detroit has both the Free Press and the News. 

With so many different mastheads out there, we couldn't help but wonder where some of these papers get their names.


There oughta be a word, nieces and nephews edition

By & Jan 15, 2017

When we talk about our relatives, there are plenty of gender-neutral terms to cover the bases.

We use "grandparents" to talk about both our grandmothers and grandfathers; "parents" takes care of mothers and fathers; "siblings" refers to both brothers and sisters; and a "cousin" can be either male or female.

But what about nieces and nephews? 

There's good news for aunts and uncles who crave a word to speak collectively about the kids they love to spoil.

(Support trusted journalism like this in Michigan. Give what you can here.)