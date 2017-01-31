WUOMFM

What do your representatives think of President Trump's immigration ban?

By 23 minutes ago
  • Kaye LaFond / Michigan Radio

President Trump's executive order on immigration was signed last Friday.

Here's what it does:

  • It stops ALL refugee admissions for 120 days (no matter where they come from).
  • It prevents Syrian refugees from coming in the U.S. indefinitely.
  • And it blocks citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from coming into the U.S. for 90 days.

Soon after the order was signed, confusion reigned at airports around the U.S. – and in other parts of the world – as customs officials began to enforce the president's order.

People traveling to the U.S. – even people who have dual citizenship with these countries, or who hold green cards (making them legal U.S. residents) – were held at airports and prevented from entering the country. 

Questions put to the administration didn't seem to clear up the confusion, and congressional leaders began to voice their opinions on the order.

So where do the people who represent you in Congress stand?

See the infographic above for a summary of positions from the 16 members of Michigan's congressional delegation. Here's how it breaks down:

  • Nine are opposed to the president's immigration order: all seven Democrats and two Republicans (Upton and Amash)
  • Seven are in favor of the immigration ban; all are Republicans (five of them said they want further clarifications from the Trump administration) 

Below you'll find links to their statements:

Michigan’s 1st District - Jack Bergman (R)

Michigan’s 2nd District - Bill Huizenga (R)

Michigan’s 3rd District - Justin Amash (R)

Michigan’s 4th District - John Moolenaar (R)

Michigan’s 5th District - Dan Kildee (D)

Michigan’s 6th District - Fred Upton (R)

Michigan’s 7th District - Tim Walberg (R)

Michigan’s 8th District - Mike Bishop (R)

Michigan’s 9th District - Sander M. Levin (D)

Michigan’s 10th District - Paul Mitchell (R)

Michigan’s 11th District - David Trott (R)

Michigan’s 12th District - Debbie Dingell (D)

Michigan’s 13th District - John Conyers (D)

Michigan’s 14th District - Brenda Lawrence (D)

Michigan Senator Gary Peters (D)

Michigan Senator Stabenow (D)

Tags: 
immigration executive order

Related Content

Michigan immigration attorney: “It’s hard to know what’s happening at the border”

By 17 hours ago
Lyse Messmer / Michigan Radio

President Trump today said he was right to ban people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

He tweeted the following:

Yet Friday’s executive order resulted in a second straight weekend of protests across the country against the president.

Susan Reed, managing attorney at the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, joined Stateside today to bring us the latest on Trump’s immigration ban.

Trump’s executive order meant hours spent at Canadian border for Michigan couple

By 17 hours ago
Courtesy of Farah Al-khersan

Across the country, immigration lawyers flocked to airports and border crossings this weekend to help travelers stranded by President Trump’s executive order.

Not all of them, however, were able to offer their services.

Farah Al-khersan, an immigration attorney of West Bloomfield, was blocked from re-entering the United States when she and her husband tried to cross back over from Sarnia Friday night.

Michigan resident held for nearly three hours at DTW. Officials seemed to have “no clear guidance"

By 19 hours ago
Protesters inside the McNamara Terminal at the Detroit Metro Airport. Thousands gathered there on Sunday to oppose President Trump's executive order on immigration.
Courtesy of Carey Swanson

President Trump continues to defend his immigration order that clamps a temporary ban on U.S. entry for travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations, and refugees from around the world. And he continues to insist it "is not a Muslim ban."

Despite the nationwide protests, the confusion and the mounting questions, Trump said "all is going well."

Lawyers who spent long hours trying to help travelers blindsided by the president's action beg to differ.

Jamil Khuja is one of those attorneys. He went to Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) to help an Iranian green card holder who had been blocked from re-entering the country.

Iraqi Christians, Syrian refugees were supposed to come to Michigan this week

By Jan 30, 2017
A boy in a refugee camp in Turkey.
United Nations Development Programme / Flickr

An Iraqi man planned to come join his wife and child in Michigan later this year. They’d been issued special visas because of his wife’s work as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Iraq. But when word started getting out last week about a looming crackdown on immigration, he changed his plans. By Wednesday, he was doing everything he could to get out of Iraq immediately.