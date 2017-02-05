WUOMFM
What does 'next' actually mean? Is 'next' Monday tomorrow, or 8 days away?

A listener named Toby recently wrote to us with the story of a first date that almost didn't happen.

He tells us that a mutual friend put him in touch with a woman named Phyllis. Toby gave Phyllis a call on a Thursday and the two made plans to go out for dinner "next Sunday."

"In my mind, 'next Sunday' meant a week from the following Sunday, since the earlier Sunday would've been 'this' Sunday," Toby said. 

A few days later, Toby got a call from Phyllis, who wanted to know why he hadn't come by to pick her up.


"In Phyllis' mind, I meant this coming Sunday. Needless to say, she was all ready for me to pick her up on that earlier Sunday. After my no-show, and much to my future good fortune, she phoned me to ask what had happened," he said.

Luckily, there's a happy ending to this story. Toby and Phyllis did end up going out on a date and are now married.

We've to got ask though, if it's Thursday and someone tells you, "See you next Sunday", does that mean you'll see them in three days, or does it mean you'll see them in ten days?

Unfortunately, we don't have a great answer for this one. Usage guides say "next" is ambiguous, and there are people who would agree with Toby and others who would agree with Phyllis.

What's interesting though, is that it's not ambiguous when you're less specific.

For example, if someone tells you, "On Monday I bought a new shirt, but I returned it the next day," you'd assume they returned the shirt on Tuesday. Or if someone says, "Next month I'm taking a trip to Europe," that means they're going to Europe in March 2017

Naming the specific day or month seems is where things get confusing, and you end up with a situation like the one Toby and Phyllis found themselves in. 

What do you think, does "next June" mean June 2017 or June 2018? If it's February 5, does "next Friday" mean February 10 or February 17?

In other words, are you Team Toby or Team Phyllis? Tell us at rkruth@umich.edu or acurzan@umich.edu.

All the newspaper names that are fit to print

By & Jan 22, 2017

Nothing goes better with a Sunday morning than a cup of coffee and a newspaper. Fortunately, in Michigan, we've got a pretty long list of papers to choose from.

In Battle Creek, we've got the Enquirer. In Lansing, it's the State Journal. Muskegon has the Chronicle, and Detroit has both the Free Press and the News. 

With so many different mastheads out there, we couldn't help but wonder where some of these papers get their names.


There oughta be a word, nieces and nephews edition

By & Jan 15, 2017

When we talk about our relatives, there are plenty of gender-neutral terms to cover the bases.

We use "grandparents" to talk about both our grandmothers and grandfathers; "parents" takes care of mothers and fathers; "siblings" refers to both brothers and sisters; and a "cousin" can be either male or female.

But what about nieces and nephews? 

There's good news for aunts and uncles who crave a word to speak collectively about the kids they love to spoil.

The American Dialect Society's pick for 2016 Word of the Year

By & Jan 8, 2017

On this week's edition of That's What They Say, English professor Anne Curzan joined us from Austin, Texas, where she was attending the American Dialect Society's annual meeting.  

Each year, the ADS gathers to choose a word that best represents "the public discourse and preoccupations of the past year."

This year's candidates included "woke", "post-truth" and "normalize." But the ADS decided it couldn't pick just one word to represent 2016, so the winner ended up being a compound.

A burning, smelly compound.

Doing the research on 'research'

By & Jan 2, 2017

University of Michigan English professor Anne Curzan has been feeling a little self-conscious lately.

Curzan was recently talking with some of her students about how much research had been done on a particular topic, when one student raised her hand and asked about her pronunciation of a particular word.

Keep in mind, this was a linguistics class, and Curzan tends to instill in her students a super-sensitivity to the various quirks of our language.  

The student said she'd noticed that Curzan pronounces "research" with the emphasis on the second syllable. She said she only hears that pronunciation in academic settings. 