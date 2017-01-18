WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

What repealing the Affordable Care Act could mean for Michigan hospitals

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Stateside
  • Emergency sign at hospital.
    “Having people come to the hospital without an insurance card and late in their illness is not the best outcome for anyone,” said Laura Appell, senior vice president and chief innovation officer at the MHA.
    Steve Carmody/Michigan Radio

All this week on Stateside, we look at how the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, will affect Michigan residents, hospitals and governments.

There are hundreds of hospitals in Michigan, and each of them has in one way or another been affected by the Affordable Care Act. So what would a repeal of the law mean for Michigan’s hospitals?

Laura Appel is senior vice president and chief innovation officer at the Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA). She said that, while the state’s hospitals have had issues with certain aspects of the law, an outright repeal would have negative consequences. 

Some one million Michigan residents have gained coverage through the ACA, including 600,000 under the Healthy Michigan program. For hospitals, that has meant fewer patients with no way of paying for the treatment they receive.

“The number of people who come to the hospital without some kind of insurance card has decreased by 50%,” Appel told us. “We also see that the rate of uncompensated care, the burden on hospitals to provide care for free has gone down dramatically as well.”

Appel said that rescinding health coverage from the 600,000 people covered under Health Michigan would be "heartbreaking."

Listen to our full interview with Laura Appel, vice president and chief innovation officer at the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
ACA repeal
michigan health and hospital association
affordable care act

Related Content

Under Affordable Care Act repeal, Michigan family "would probably go bankrupt"

By Jan 17, 2017
Courtesy of Jerry Isler

All this week on Stateside, we look at how the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, will affect Michigan residents, hospitals and governments.

According to the Health and Human Services Department, some 20 million Americans have gained health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. President-elect Donald Trump has made repealing and replacing Obamacare a top campaign pledge, and in recent days, Congress has taken steps to quickly repeal much of the ACA once he takes office.

What would such a repeal mean for families who rely on the law for their coverage?

Family says Obamacare meant choosing between "bad, really bad and really bad bad" plans

By Jan 16, 2017
The Davert family.
Taylor'd Photography/Courtesy of Melissa Davert


All this week on Stateside, we look at how the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, will affect Michigan residents, hospitals and governments.

The future of the Affordable Care Act is in doubt. President-elect Donald Trump wants to scrap it and replace it, and the Republican majority in Congress is on board with that idea.

According to government figures, nationwide, since the Affordable Care Act’s coverage expansion began, about 20 million uninsured people have gained health insurance coverage. Census data show that the uninsured rate in Michigan in 2015 was cut in half. It’s now at 6.1%, down from 12.4% uninsured in 2010.

But, there are problems. Some families are worse off.

Stabenow: Republican efforts to repeal ACA without replacement are “irresponsible"

By Jan 13, 2017
Senator Debbie Stabenow
USDAgov / Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Republicans in Congress are working quickly to set the stage for a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare. The Senate’s Republican majority took the lead in the effort. At this point, it does not appear that they have a clear plan for a replacement healthcare policy.

Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow joined Stateside on Friday to discuss these recent developments in the U.S. Capitol. She said that the lack of a replacement plan is a problem.