What teachers' viral resignation letters reveal about the state of public education

Stateside's conversation with Alyssa Hadley Dunn, assistant professor of teacher education at Michigan State University.

More and more teachers are posting their resignation letters online and on social media.

A Google search for "teacher resignation letters" returns over 2.1 million results.

Some of those letters have gone viral by echoing the frustrations that many teachers have with the state of public education.

Alyssa Hadley Dunn, an assistant professor of teacher education at Michigan State University, decided to study those letters. She and a team of colleagues and grad students examined resignation letters and spoke to some of the former teachers who posted them.

