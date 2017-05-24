WUOMFM

What you need to understand about the MSU football investigation

So here’s what we know: on Tuesday, the attorney for a woman accusing three MSU football players of rape, told the press that MSU’s internal Title IX investigation found all three men in violation of school policy.

“What I can share is that the Title IX investigation is complete,” says Karen Truszkowski, the lawyer for the accuser. “[MSU’s investigator] did a very fair, reasonable, thorough investigation. And the report does say that three young men involved in this are in violation of a university policy.”

But Truszkowski declined to specify which university policies, exactly, were violated.

“At this point, I would prefer not to do that. The young men are entitled to their due process rights, and to their privacy as well. And at this point I think it would be premature for anyone to disclose the nature of the violations.”

Jason Cody, a spokesman for MSU, said he could only confirm that the Title IX investigation is, in fact, complete.

This is NOT the criminal investigation

But this isn’t the end of the MSU process. Now that finding will go to a review board, and if that board decides to issue sanctions, either side can appeal.

And here’s where you don’t want to get confused: this Title IX investigation is something that universities are required to do by the federal government, anytime there’s a report of a possible sexual assault or harassment.

It’s totally separate from any police investigation. And importantly, there’s a much lower burden of proof in Title IX cases.

In criminal cases, prosecutors have to prove somebody’s guilty “beyond a reasonable doubt.” Title IX investigators talk to witnesses, review emails, documents, etc, and then make a decision based on the “preponderance of evidence.” In other words: if 51% of the evidence leans towards guilty, then the Title IX investigator says yup, that person is “responsible.”

These are federal standards that were rolled out a few years ago, when officials worried campus sexual assaults were getting ignored or swept under the rug by university administrators, lest a school get a reputation for having a “rape problem.”  

We still don’t know if the prosecutor will press charges against these three MSU students

The alleged assault happened in January, and in February, MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon told the Trustees that all three football players had been suspended from the team and removed from on-campus housing.

“The police department has been in communication with the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office, and upon concluding the investigations will forward its reports for review for possible criminal charges,” Simon said.

“As part of the criminal investigation, detectives are interviewing members of the coaching staff and other relevant individuals regarding their response since the complaint was made in late January.”

MSU also suspended Curtis Blackwell, a football staff member and recruiter for the team, for possibly obstructing the criminal investigation, as the Detroit Free Press reported.

Simon told trustees that MSU has also hired “an external law firm to conduct a thorough and independent investigation into football program staff members’ compliance with university policy in connection with the allegations.”  

Currently, Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon is still reviewing the allegations, and hasn’t said whether she’ll press charges against staff or student-athletes at MSU.

Three alleged victims testify against Nassar in graphic, tense court hearing

By May 13, 2017
Kate Wells

The courtroom was ready for an intense day: this is, after all, a case in which the defendant has been accused of sexual assault by not just the seven women and girls in this particular hearing, but by more than 80 complainants thus far, according to the Michigan State Police.

It was just the first of what may well be three days of testimony, as 55th District Court Judge Donald Allen weighs whether there’s enough evidence against Dr. Larry Nassar, former MSU sports doctor and  Olympic gymnastics team physician, to go to trial in this case.

MSU says it’s caught between FOIA and interfering with sex assault investigation

By May 3, 2017
Michigan State University sign.

Michigan State University is asking a court to decide whether it has to release police and arrest records related to a highly publicized investigation. The records are related to the criminal investigation into an alleged sexual assault that may involve members of the Spartan football team.

The sports network ESPN filed a request for the records under the Michigan Freedom of Information Act. But the Ingham County Prosecutor’s office says releasing the records could interfere with the criminal investigation.

Alleged Nassar victim to MSU president: “Our voices counted for nothing”

By May 2, 2017
Drew, Cooper & Anding / YouTube Video

Since Rachael Denhollander went public with her accusations against former MSU sports doctor Larry Nassar in September, more than 80 women and girls have come forward with similar complaints.

Bacon: Fleck takes WMU recruits with him to Minnesota and other things wrong with college football

By Jan 16, 2017
Western Michigan had a season for the ages that ended at the Cotton Bowl. Unfortunately, for stepping stone schools like WMU, success doesn't usually last very long.
GS Photo | Western Michigan Athletics

It's been a roller coaster ride for Western Michigan football fans over the last year. The Broncos entered the 2016 season as favorites to win the school's first conference title since 1988, as head coach P.J. Fleck had them as a program on the rise.

They backed that up, and then some, by finishing the regular season with an undefeated 13-0 record and becoming the first Mid-American Conference team to be invited to play in the high-profile Cotton Bowl Classic. They gave Big Ten powerhouse Wisconsin all they could handle in the game, but ultimately suffered their first loss of the season, 24-16.

Broncos fans were on the national stage, and they were in a top notch bowl game, which is why they had to start looking for a new head coach.

MSU to conduct independent review of Title IX program

By Apr 14, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon has announced that a full review of the University's Title IX program will begin this fall.

Title IX requires gender equity in education and in school sports. It's also supposed to protect students from sexual harassment and assault.