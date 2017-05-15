WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

When facing foreclosure, Detroiters do have options – if they know about them

By 1 hour ago

For thousands of Wayne County homeowners, the tax foreclosure clock is ticking.
Credit Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

The clock is ticking on homeowners in Wayne County who received tax foreclosure notices. They have until June 7 to either pay their taxes or sign up for a payment plan.

Michele Oberholtzer with the United Community Housing Coalition joined Stateside to discuss the possible foreclosures.

Oberholtzer said there are 25,000 properties facing foreclosure in Wayne County, 17,000 of which are occupied. Thousands of people could be at risk of losing their homes.

United Community Housing Coalition is conducting door-to-door outreach and providing counseling for homes facing foreclosure. Detroit makes tax credits and waivers available, but many people don’t know about these options.

Hear more from Michele Oberholtzer of the United Community Housing Coalition in the interview above. 

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
tax foreclosure
Detroit

Related Content

Law extending breaks on delinquent property taxes expires

By Jul 1, 2016
Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree.
Wayne County

Some breaks for Michigan homeowners struggling to pay property taxes have expired.

Governor Snyder signed laws in 2015 that reduced interest and other penalties on delinquent taxes. They also reduced back taxes for some homeowners who owed much more than their properties were worth.

That was largely meant for Wayne County, and especially Detroit, where tens of thousands of properties enter the tax foreclosure process every year.

Group rallies behind woman who lost home of four decades to foreclosure

By Feb 3, 2016
Foreclosure sign
Jeff Turner / Michigan Radio

A Detroit woman is fighting to win back her home of 40 years.

Wayne County foreclosed on Mary Sanders' home over about $1,200 in unpaid taxes and fees.

The home was purchased for $2,300 in a tax auction last fall by Chris Meyer, a California-based developer who owns CDM Real Estate, Inc., in Ann Arbor.

Sanders says she was unaware she owed outstanding taxes. Sanders, 80, also qualified for tax exemptions based on her age and income that she says she was not informed about.

Citizen research links Detroit water shutoffs, tax foreclosures

By Aug 12, 2016
A map shows the link between water debt and property tax foreclosures in Detroit.
We the People of Detroit Community Research Collective

New citizen-led research is drawing a link between two of Detroit’s biggest social crises: water service shutoffs, and property tax foreclosures.

The We the People of Detroit Community Research Collective gathered that data for its report “Mapping the Water Crisis: The Dismantling of African American Neighborhoods in Detroit.”

Detroit’s aggressive and controversial water shutoff policy for delinquent households was ramped up during the city’s bankruptcy, and has continued with some modifications since then.