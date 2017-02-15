When growing up with a learning disability, asking for help can be a challenge

Joelle Fundaro's Failure:Lab story on Stateside.

Learning disabilities are often invisible to everyone but the people who have them.

Eventually, though, the secret gets out. When that happens, it can be an incredibly emotional experience.

Such was the case for Joelle Fundaro, a woman from Ann Arbor who shared her story with our partners at Failure:Lab.

Watch Fundaro tell her story at Hope College below.

Failure:Lab stories are all about an essential part of the human experience: the fact that everyone bumps into failure sometimes.

