When studying bias, look to skin color not “race”

By 39 minutes ago

We've had conversations on this program about race and racial tensions many times. But one scholar said we've got it all wrong. He said we shouldn't be talking about race; that's relatively meaningless. He wants to shift the conversation about bias from "race" to skin color.

Ron Hall is a professor of social work at Michigan State University. He joined Stateside today to explain.
 

Professor Ron Hall: "More and more as we get closer to the next century ... we're going to come to a time when you won't be able to look at individuals and differentiate their so-called 'race' based on their hair texture, eye color, skin color."
"Race is merely a proxy for skin color," Hall said. "'Skin color' we can define and we can measure. Race is just a political and social construct that we've used since the Antebellum [pre-Civil War period]. More and more, as we get closer to the next century ... we're going to come to a time when you won't be able to look at individuals and differentiate their so-called 'race' based on their hair texture, eye color, skin color ... racial miscegenation will be the norm at that point."  

Hall published an article in The Conversation about how skin color, or the amount of melanin, is an issue within the African-American community.

"The lighter complected you are, the less threatening you are to mainstream society," Hall said. "Therefore, you're likely to earn more money, get better jobs and likely to aspire to a higher rate of education."

Listen above for more, including how Barack Obama's complexion helped him become the the country's 44th president.

race relations
Michigan State University

Poll finds that blacks, whites differ in opinions of treatment in local courts

By Gabrielle Settles Oct 27, 2016
Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court

Black and white residents of southeast Michigan differ in their perceptions of how people of color are treated in local courts, according to a recent poll commissioned by the Detroit Journalism Cooperative.

About half – 49%– of African-Americans surveyed said blacks were treated worse in the courtrooms, but just 16% of whites agreed. Nearly two-thirds – 64% – of whites said they think blacks are treated the same as whites, but only 40% of African Americans agreed that treatment is similar.

How kids feel racism through the media, and why it’s our job to help them understand

By Aug 29, 2016
Dr. Nia Heard-Garris sits down with Cynthia Canty for an interview on Stateside.
Whenever there's a story of violence that takes over the news cycle, parents face a challenge: How much do you tell your child? How do you answer your child's questions? Do you wade right into what happened and why? Or do you divert them, and try to give them something different to think about?

For parents of color, these challenges come up with each act of police-related violence on black males, or violence aimed at police officers who are just doing their jobs, such as in Dallas or Baton Rouge.

Dr. Nia Heard-Garris is a pediatrician doing research on the impact racism, and these racially-charged news stories, can have on children.

Can door-to-door conversations between white people about race help?

By Aug 15, 2016
Rebecca Gray

The Next Idea

In an era when it seems much of the country is in a face-off over race, from Black Lives Matter to All Lives Matter, how do we talk about race or even change attitudes about race?

The latest contributor to The Next Idea is Rebecca Gray from Michigan United who is trying a new idea in Downriver Wayne County. It's a new race canvass effort. White people talking to white people about race. The strategy is intended to get white voters thinking about race and racism in a good old-fashioned door-to-door approach.

How to talk about racism and unconscious bias

By Jul 8, 2016
Race is very difficult for people to talk about.

Many white people want to believe we’re in a post-racial society. After all, we have an African-American president.

Many black people note the inequalities that exist, the segregation that exists.

How can Americans begin to have a real discussion about race when we’ve been comfortable in our own beliefs about that subject for so long?