WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

“When you’re called to service, you serve,” says Michigan’s first Muslim candidate for governor

By 31 minutes ago
  • Dr. Abdul El-Sayed:
    Dr. Abdul El-Sayed: "If you are willing to listen, if you are really about solving problems, then people don't really care what you look like or what your faith is. They care a lot more about what you want to do for them and their families."
    Mercedes Mejia / Michigan Radio

Congressman Dan Kildee's decision to not seek the Democratic nomination for governor has changed the playing field for existing and potential candidates.

And that includes Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.

He stepped down earlier this year as Detroit's public health director to run for governor, joining a Democratic field that includes former State Senator Gretchen Whitmer.

Dr. El-Sayed joined Stateside to talk about how his role of building Detroit's public health department will serve him in his goal of becoming not only the youngest governor in the nation (he's 32), but the first Muslim governor.

El-Sayed talks about overcoming prejudice with a personal example. One of his patients told him he did not want to be treated by a Muslim doctor. He says the lessons learned from that situation will be important in his goal of winning over voters who might be apprehensive about a Muslim governor. Never mind the additional challenge of winning over voters in a state that went for Donald Trump in the last presidential election.

"If you are willing to listen, if you are really about solving problems, then people don't really care what you look like or what your faith is," El-Sayed said. "They care a lot more about what you want to do for them and their families."

Listen to the full interview above to hear about Abdul El-Sayed's top campaign issues and why he believes having a strong economy and protecting the environment can be done.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Abdul El-Sayed
Election 2018
governor's race
michigan governor

Related Content

Marijuana campaign could make a difference all across the ballot

By & 13 hours ago

Michiganders could decide next year whether to legalize marijuana in the state and many politicos are wondering how that ballot question could affect the 2018 election.

A third Snyder term?

By & Apr 17, 2017

Rick Snyder cannot run for governor again because he’s term-limited.

But that doesn’t mean Michigan’s CEO Governor isn’t working on a succession plan. Snyder’s Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley seems to be making moves toward a run for the top job.

Report: $40 million spent in Michigan's 2016 Congressional races

By Apr 7, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A new report finds roughly $40 million was spent on Michigan’s 14 Congressional races in 2016.  $9.4 million was spent in just one Michigan Congressional race, the battle for the formally vacant seat representing the U.P. and northern Michigan.

“That’s a large sum of money considering the fact that really none of these 14 Congressional races were that close in Michigan in 2016,” says Craig Mauger, the executive director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.  

How will Trump Twitter rage play in Election 2018 in Michigan?

By Apr 3, 2017

Will President Trump’s Twitter rage be turned against Michigan’s senior U.S. Senator if Debbie Stabenow votes against his nominee for the Supreme Court? And would it make a difference?

Can Democrats figure out how to win legislative seats again?

By & Mar 6, 2017

(Support trusted journalism like this in Michigan. Give what you can here.)

In elections, it’s all about who shows up.

And last year, Democrats didn’t.

The Democrats’ historic loss in Michigan is due pretty much to the fact that too many voters who would typically vote Democratic simply sat out Election 2016. While Republicans, true to form, showed up at the polls.