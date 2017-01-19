WUOMFM

Where are the "honest and wise men"?

By 1 hour ago

Congressman Justin Amash, a Republican from Grand Rapids just starting his fourth term, is never going to be part of the good old boys and girls club that runs Congress.

He doesn’t “go along to get along,” follows his own brand of “libertarian light” conservatism, and if he hasn’t had time to read a bill or grasp its full implications, traditionally just votes “present” no matter what his party’s leadership says.

His extremely conservative positions on things like social program spending haven’t won Amash many friends among Democrats either. But he gained some new admirers earlier this week, when he took to Twitter to rebut a member of his party who was sending outrageously insulting, borderline racist tweets to one of the last surviving icons of the civil rights movement.

Dude, just stop,” Amash told him. The man being insulted was Georgia Congressman John Lewis, who got his skull fractured on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama for trying to help people gain the right to vote.

That anyone would insult Lewis is mind-boggling.

What makes this even harder to accept is that at noon tomorrow, the man insulting him will be sworn in as President of the United States. John Lewis won’t be at the inauguration.

Nor will John Conyers, who also marched with Martin Luther King, or dozens of other members of Congress. All across America, millions of citizens are trying to figure out how to cope with the reality of a president who we’ve seen openly bragging about sexual assault, lying with abandon, and acting like an angry 12-year-old, especially on Twitter.

This is especially jarring for those of us who grew up believing the President, whatever you thought of his policies, was somehow the embodiment of all that was sacred about our democracy.

We learned that when John Adams became the first president to move in to the White House, he told his wife, “may none but honest and wise men ever rule under its roof.

” Those words are now set into a fireplace in the state dining room; I saw them there, years ago, the one time I was invited to lunch at the White House.

The President I met there was not a man I ever voted for, but part of me revered him nevertheless as the President. That was even true of Richard Nixon, who once wrote me a letter, which is framed on my office wall today. Regardless of all he did, he was still once the President.

Things are different, and I cannot imagine feeling that way now. David Brooks, the brilliant conservative columnist of the New York Times, said he plans to write only about what the new president actually does, and ignore his clowning around on Twitter.

That’s an intriguing theory, and I might agree if this were Great Britain and Donald Trump prime minister. But in our system the President is both head of government and head of state; both king and prime minister, if you will. You cannot ignore any of it.

We are in a worrisome place. But we do have the words of the man who will wake up tomorrow morning as President for the last time. “In the unlikely story that is America, there has never been anything false about hope.”

Jack Lessenberry is Michigan Radio’s Senior Political Analyst. Views expressed in his essays are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management or the station licensee, The University of Michigan.

Tags: 
Jack Lessenberry

Related Content

Corruption, scandal, leaked tapes: What the heck is going on in Macomb County?

By Jan 17, 2017
From left to right: Macomb County County Executive Mark Hackel, Warren Mayor Jim Fouts, and Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller
From left to right: Macomb County government, City of Warren, GOP.gov

Metro Detroit's infamous Macomb County might be "the most politically craziest county in Michigan, if not the planet."

Michigan Radio's senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry wrote that in a column for the Toledo Blade.

The state's third most populous county has produced one outrageous headline after another: from a sheriff who went to prison for rape, to corruption surrounding a waste-hauling company, to the racist and sexist recordings plaguing Warren mayor Jim Fouts, and the list goes on and on.

So what is wrong with Macomb County? 

Lessenberry joined long-time Macomb County reporter Chad Selweski on Stateside to try to make sense of the "weirdness" that goes on in the county.

Not real impressed with that speech

By 23 hours ago
Jack Lessenberry

Governor Rick Snyder gave his annual state of the state speech last night. If you missed it, don’t feel bad. There was virtually nothing to miss. I’ve seen five different governors deliver these annual speeches over the last 40 years.

None of them will live for the ages. Years ago, after one, a reporter for United Press International turned to me and said, “We have nothing to fear except fear itself, and another speech next year.”

This guy is working to save Detroit's music heritage before it's lost

By Jan 13, 2017
Detroitsound.org

You could argue that the biggest Michigan story of the last decade was Detroit – the fall of its famously corrupt mayor, the city’s descent into bankruptcy, and its reemergence and renaissance. Nobody would have believed 10 years ago that downtown Detroit would be booming today, or that Midtown near Wayne State University would be a trendy place to live.

Today, Detroit’s streetlights are all on again, and a balding and plump white guy from the suburbs is the most popular mayor in years.