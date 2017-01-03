WUOMFM

Whitmer to seek Dem nod for governor in 2018

  • State Sen. Gretchen Whitmer (D) East Lansing
Former state Senator Gretchen Whitmer is the first candidate to formally announce that she will run for governor of Michigan in 2018. The former Senate Democratic leader sent an e-mail today declaring her plans.

The job will be open because Michigan’s term limits do not allow Republican Governor Rick Snyder to run again.

Whitmer may have competition for the Democratic nomination as Congressman Dan Kildee weighs a bid. On the Republican side, Attorney General Bill Schuette and Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley are potential candidates. 

The nominations will be determined in primary elections that are roughly 20 months away.

             

gretchen whitmer
Election 2018

Prosecutor facing prostitution-related charges applies for his pension

By Jun 22, 2016
Ingham Co. Prosecutor Stuart Dunnings
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Stuart Dunnings, Ingham County's disgraced prosecutor, has filed an application to begin receiving his pension benefits.

Dunnings will officially step down on July 1, after he was accused of paying prostitutes for sex hundreds of times. 

He faces 15 charges in three separate counties. Preliminary exams in the cases have not yet been scheduled.

Dunnings' pension plan, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan (MERS), says it will not disclose how much he will receive.

Arlan Meekhof to lead Republicans in Michigan Senate

By Jake Neher Nov 6, 2014
Sen. Arlan Meekhof, Michigan's next Senate Majority Leader.
Jake Neher / MPRN

Sen. Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive, will be the new state Senate majority leader in 2015.

Republican senators chose Meekhof to replace term-limited Sen. Randy Richardville to lead their caucus.

Republicans will likely add one seat to their 26-12 majority in the Senate next year, although Democrats are considering a recount in one race.

Senate Democrats selected Sen. Jim Ananich of Flint as the next state Senate minority leader. He will replace term-limited Sen. Gretchen Whitmer.

Republican state Representatives will choose a new state House Speaker this afternoon.

In this morning's headlines: Guns in Lansing library, oil and gas taxes, Whitmer will not run

By Nov 22, 2013
User: Brother O'Mara / flickr

Lansing public library's effort to ban openly carried firearms has ended

"The Michigan Supreme Court has decided not to hear an appeal of a case involving libraries and guns. Lansing’s library system had banned openly carried firearms in its branches.  But the Court of Appeals found that violated a state law preventing local units of government from banning weapons," Steve Carmody reports.

Bill would affect taxes related to oil and gas wells

A bill in Lansing would exempt things like piping, machinery, tanks and other equipment used to develop oil and gas wells from personal property taxes. As the Detroit Free Press reports,

"Leaders of some of Michigan's poorest counties in the northern Lower Peninsula say the change would cost their communities millions of dollars while giving a tax break to oil and gas companies."

Gretchen Whitmer will not be on 2014 ballot

Senate minority leader Gretchen Whitmer confirmed yesterday she will not be on the statewide ballot in 2014. As the Detroit Free Press reports,

"She announced early this year that she wasn’t going to run for governor in 2014. But speculation had been rampant that Whitmer could be a serious and credible candidate for Attorney General or Lieutenant Governor. 'But it’s just not the time,' she told the Free Press Thursday. 'My girls are 10 and 11, and I thought when they got to this age they wouldn’t need me as much, but they need me more.'"

Republicans firmly in control in Lansing, but history suggests 2018 could be good for Dems

By & Nov 14, 2016

After Tuesday’s historic election, Republicans will continue their firm control of Lansing.

Going into last week, predictions, even among Republicans, were that the GOP would lose at least some seats in the state House of Representatives. There were times, in fact, during the campaign, that some even wondered whether Democrats might take control of the House.