WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Why are Michigan’s auto insurance rates so high?

By 26 minutes ago
  • wrecked car
    If you're hurt in an auto accident, the personal injury protection part of Michigan's mandatory no-fault insurance will pay all of your medical costs. It's lifetime, unlimited coverage.
    Robbie Howell / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Why does Michigan have some of the highest auto insurance premiums in the nation?

Crain’s Detroit Business and Bridge Magazine dug into the heart of the question that affects every single driver in our state by analyzing insurance data over a 14 year span. They found that repairing people costs a whole lot more than repairing cars. Most of your auto insurance now goes to PIP, or Personal Injury Protection.

Chad Livengood of Crain’s Detroit Business sat down with Stateside’s Cynthia Canty to discuss the study’s findings, and what it means for the future of auto insurance in Michigan.

You can listen to the full interview above, or read highlights below:

On the research process

“We looked at data that the insurance industry hands over every year to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, from 2000 to 2014. That’s the most recent year -- this data lags behind by four years because claims for broken cars and broken bones kind of lag behind and the payouts are not always precise year-to-year.”

On how your auto insurance is spent

“We looked at just how much of … your premium is wrapped up in PIP versus collision or comprehensive or bodily injury. Those are the four main, large areas of every driver’s auto insurance bill.”

On what the research revealed

"The cost of these per-driver accidents has really escalated severely. And the amount of premium being collected to pay for these bills has increase 278% over that 14 year period." - Chad Livengood

“And what we found was that in 2000, PIP was 22% of all the premiums collected in Michigan on auto insurance and collision was 46% of all premiums. Fourteen years later, the entire equation has flipped. PIP is now 52% of the premiums and collision 27%. There are fewer accidents, there are fewer injured drivers, but the actual premiums collected and the payouts and losses on treating those drivers ... per driver cost has tripled in a 25-year period. From less than $25,000 to more than $75,600.”

On the cause of higher rates despite fewer injuries

“The biggest driver is that Michigan has an unlimited medical benefit for injured drivers under the no-fault auto insurance law. And it’s unlimited in two fashions: One, the total amount that you can have paid out by your insurer for your lifetime medical costs, and that ranges from the broken bone to someone who is paralyzed and bedridden ... those are the most catastrophic injuries. But then, the person who’s going through hospital for whiplash or a back injury, and then goes to a post-hospitalization clinic, an outpatient clinic. For those providers there is no limit on what they can charge. It is simply what the insurance company will pay.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
no-fault
auto insurance

Related Content

You may have seen ads about the no-fault auto insurance system. Here's why.

By Oct 16, 2017
user H.L.I.T. / Flickr

If you watched a football game on TV this weekend, you may have seen these two commercials over and over:

Auto insurance plan promises savings, would gut catastrophic coverage

By Sep 26, 2017
The Michigan state capitol building
Thetoad / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A bipartisan group in Michigan rolled out a new auto no-fault insurance overhaul plan today.

Republican Speaker of the House, Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, and Detroit’s mayor, Mike Duggan, have been working together for months on the plan.

Lawmakers from both parties have tried for years to pass changes to Michigan’s auto insurance laws. Duggan said the legislation isn’t perfect for Democrats or Republicans. But he thinks he can get bipartisan support.  

Bill would stop auto insurers from using ZIP codes to set rates

By May 3, 2017
Car accident
Daniel X. O'Neil/Flickr / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

If you’re a driver in Michigan, it's not exactly breaking news to hear that our auto insurance rates are some of the highest in the country. Drivers in Detroit pay the most. One study estimated an average of $3,400 annually. By comparison, the national average is about $900.

Lessenberry on auto insurance debate, Flint water, and GM donation to Henry Ford Museum

By & Oct 18, 2017
car crash
W. Robert Howell via Wikimedia Commons / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0

Michigan legislators are debating auto insurance this week. One proposal would let people choose different levels of coverage – dropping the mandatory open-ended catastrophic medical coverage that's in place now.  Another plan would prohibit the use of zip codes and credit histories to set rates. Everyone – with the possible exception of the insurance companies – seems to agree rates are too high.

Morning Edition host Doug Tribou asks Michigan Radio's senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry if he sees any path to a deal. 