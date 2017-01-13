WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Why a local government official is defending Nestle’s water pumping plan

By 18 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Stateside
  • The Swiss corporation, Nestle, wants to increase how much water it takes from a well in Evart, Michigan.
    The Swiss corporation, Nestle, wants to increase how much water it takes from a well in Evart, Michigan.
    cmh2315fl / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Swiss corporation Nestle wants to increase how much water it takes from a well in Evart, Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality used a computer modeling program called the Water Withdrawal Assessment Tool to assess the potential effect of an increase.

The program determined the increase from 250 gallons of water a minute to 400 gallons a minute from one well might have an negative impact on nearby streams and rivers and gave the plan to pump more water the lowest grade possible. MDEQ officials overruled the model’s assessment, calling it too conservative.

The MDEQ plans to hold a public hearing on the matter. So far, 14,000 people have submitted comments with most in opposition to the increase in water extraction.

Evart City Manager Zack Szakacs joined Stateside to talk about the impact water extraction has had on the city and what could happen if the increase is approved.

Listen to the full interview to hear Szakacs talk about the arrangement the city has with Nestle, issues with water contamination and how he thinks Nestle is getting "singled out" when other bottled water companies are doing the same thing.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
nestle
bottled water
MDEQ

Related Content

Nestle hosts public forum on plan to pump more groundwater in W Mich.

By Tyler Scott Jan 6, 2017
Nestle uses Michigan groundwater for its Ice Mountain bottled water brand
Flickr user Daniel Orth / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Nestle Waters North America is hosting public meetings to answer questions about the bottled-water manufacturer's plan to pump more groundwater at one of its wells in Michigan.

Nestle wants to increase pumping at one of its wells in Osceola County. Right now Nestle can pump 250 gallons per minute. It wants to start pumping 400 gallons per minute to supply groundwater for its Ice Mountain Bottled Water Brand.

Nestle's plans to pump more water in Michigan

By Nov 22, 2016
Jack Lessenberry

Fifteen years ago, a group called Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation sued Nestle Waters North America, a division of the huge international conglomerate, over its plans to withdraw vast amounts of groundwater in Osceola County in Northwest Michigan.

Nestle wanted to siphon 400 gallons a minute from the aquifer, to bottle and sell at a profit. The environmentalists were concerned about what this would do to nearby rivers, streams, and ultimately, Lake Michigan. After years of legal wrangling, they came to a compromise in 2009.

Nestle's permit to pump more water almost went unnoticed. State now says full public review coming.

By & Nov 8, 2016
Wilson Hui / Flickr

Nestle owns a water bottling plant in Stanwood, Michigan, north of Grand Rapids. It bottles spring water for its Ice Mountain and Pure Life brands.

The company wants to increase the amount of water it pulls out of the ground at one of its wells. The well is about 35 miles north of Stanwood in Evart, Michigan. To do that, it needs a permit from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, and the public is supposed to weigh in on whether the company should get that permit.

But a lot of people didn’t hear about it – until it was almost too late.

Flood of comments pushes DEQ to expand public review on Nestle water pumping permit

By Nov 8, 2016
Lauren Luci / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Americans love their bottled water.

Statistics from the Beverage Marketing Corporation tell us that while sales of soft drinks, fruit drinks, sports drinks – even milk – have dropped over the past 15 years, sales of bottled water are booming.

In 2015, Americans guzzled nearly 12 billion gallons of bottle water. That’s a big jump from the 4.5 billion gallons we drank in 2000.

All that demand means Swiss corporation Nestle wants to pump more water out of the ground in West Michigan. It wants to increase pumping from 250 to 400 gallons a minute at one of its wells near Evart in Osceola County.

And the public nearly missed its chance to comment on the proposal.