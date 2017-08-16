Why Michigan decided to increase speed limits across the state

Stateside’s conversation with Jeff Cranson, communications director at the Michigan Department of Transportation.

We're driving around Michigan a little faster this summer. It's the result of a package of bills signed earlier this year by Governor Snyder.

Speed limits are increasing to 65 miles an hour on 900 miles of non-freeways around the state. And on 600 miles of freeways, the speed limit goes up to 75.

Jeff Cranson with the Michigan Department of Transportation joined Stateside to tell us why the state legislature decided to increase speed limits and the motivating factors behind this decision.

Some of the rural freeways changing include the US-127, US-131, and the I-175. For a full list and map of freeways check out MDOT’s map here.

Listen above for the full conversation and learn about the 85th percentile test, the risk of driving too slowly, and how the number of crashes are higher today than in the past.

