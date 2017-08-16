WUOMFM
Why Michigan decided to increase speed limits across the state

  • A Michigan speed limit sign (where the speed limit has not changed).
    Tyler Scott / Michigan Radio

We're driving around Michigan a little faster this summer. It's the result of a package of bills signed earlier this year by Governor Snyder.

Speed limits are increasing to 65 miles an hour on 900 miles of non-freeways around the state. And on 600 miles of freeways, the speed limit goes up to 75.

Jeff Cranson with the Michigan Department of Transportation joined Stateside to tell us why the state legislature decided to increase speed limits and the motivating factors behind this decision.

Some of the rural freeways changing include the US-127, US-131, and the I-175. For a full list and map of freeways check out MDOT’s map here.

Listen above for the full conversation and learn about the 85th percentile test, the risk of driving too slowly, and how the number of crashes are higher today than in the past.

1,500 miles of Michigan highways will get a speed limit boost

By Apr 26, 2017
speed limit sign
Famartin / Wikimedia Commons http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The speed limit on rural highways throughout Michigan will be lifted to 75 mph as soon as next week.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that 600 miles of interstate will increase from 65 to 75 mph limits, and 900 miles of non-interstate highway will increase from 55 to 65 mph. 

IIHS: Michigan's higher speed limits will kill people

By Mar 12, 2017
user H.L.I.T. / Flickr

Michigan has a new law directing the Michigan Department of Transportation to increase speed limits to 75 miles an hour on up to 600 miles of rural highways in the state.

Russ Rader of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says there's decades of research proving that more people will die as a result.

For every five miles' increase in the speed limit on interstates and highways, says Rader, fatal crashes increase 8%.