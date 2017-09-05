WUOMFM
Will autonomous cars make roads safer for pedestrians?

By 5 minutes ago
  • One of two fully autonomous Navya Arma vehicles that will shuttle students beginning this fall. They will be constructed in NAVYA's new Saline plant.
    Two 15-passenger autonomous vehicles will travel along a two-mile loop on the University of Michigan’s North Campus beginning this fall.
    Tyler Scott / Michigan Radio

 


Domino's and Ford have started testing driverless-car pizza delivery in Ann Arbor. MCity will test a driverless shuttle around the University of Michigan’s North Campus starting this fall.

No doubt about it, driverless cars are coming. And with that comes a new challenge: how to make those driverless cars safe for pedestrians.

Michael Clamann is part of a team at the Humans and Autonomy Lab at Duke University that's looking into this question.

“One of the issues is that with driverless cars, that driver isn’t going to be there before. The person who’s sitting in the front seat of the car is going to be a passenger,” Clamann said. “Then it’s up to the pedestrian to communicate with the car instead of a human being.”

In an attempt to provide pedestrians with clear communication about the vehicle’s behavior, the researchers replicated street signs on the front of the vehicle.

“What we found is that even when we told the pedestrians they were there, they didn’t even look at them,” Clamann said.

Listen to the full conversation above to hear more about efforts by researchers across the country on driverless car technology.

Tags: 
driverless cars
alternative transportation

Related Content

Driverless cars show off with an international road trip

By Jul 31, 2017
user cmh2315fl / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Two driverless cars traveled some 300 miles today, crossing from Detroit over to Windsor, before making their way back into Michigan and up to Traverse City.

The road trip was part experiment, part advertisement: there's a big auto industry shindig happening in Traverse City right now and Michigan is really trying to cement itself as "the place" to build driverless cars.

So to show off, state and Canadian officials got two auto supply companies to do this test drive.

Both cars were in driverless mode on all the highways, and even underwater in the Detroit Windsor tunnel, says Kirk Steudle, Director of Michigan’s Department of Transportation. Although he says the cars got tripped up a couple of times, like right after the toll booths.

Driverless vehicle assembly plant to open in Saline

By Jul 12, 2017
Tyler Scott / Michigan Radio

NAVYA, a French tech company, will open an autonomous vehicle assembly facility in Saline this fall. This announcement comes on the heels of NAVYA's collaboration with the University of Michigan to bring driverless buses to campus this school year.

NAVYA has a close relationship with M-City, the University's driverless vehicle testing ground. Henri Caron, NAVYA's VP of Sales, says this is the reason southeast Michigan was chosen as the location for the plant.

Developing industry standards in the “Wild West” of autonomous cars

By Jun 22, 2017
cars on the highway
KEN LUND / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

We keep hearing about the technological advances that are making the dream of self-driving cars become a reality.

It's not just about developing the technology to do it. It's also about making sure that autonomous vehicles are safe. And that safety will come from the standards that are set for connected and automated vehicles.