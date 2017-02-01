WUOMFM

Will Michigan ever see something like a "Citizens' Nonpartisan Redistricting Commission"?

By 22 minutes ago

Here are three examples of how messed-up and dysfunctional Michigan government has become.

First, last fall the Democrats had a candidate for state representative who had been convicted of eight felonies, charged with three more, and who had cost taxpayers nearly $100,000 thanks to a sexual harassment suit filed against him by an aide.


Any sane observer might conclude he should have been defeated. But he was reelected easily, thanks to extreme gerrymandering, which meant no Republican can win that seat, ever.

Example two: Three years ago, more people in this state voted for Democratic candidates for Congress than Republican ones. But we ended up electing nine Republicans and five Democrats, just as we do every two years. Nobody in power has to worry much about losing their seat – thanks to extreme gerrymandering.

The legislature is even worse.

Almost the same number of people voted for Democrats for the state Senate as voted Republican. But Republicans got 27 seats; Democrats, only 11.

Almost the same number of people voted for Democrats for the state Senate as voted Republican. But Republicans got 27 seats; Democrats, only 11.

Finally, consider Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

They probably have a vast range of common interests. They share an airport; they share bus transportation. They should have the same member of Congress, and for many years, they did.

But that didn’t suit the needs of those who wanted to make sure the districts were rigged to produce as many entirely Republican districts as possible.

In our system, the Legislature redraws the districts, both state and federal, every 10 years after the census results.

Democrats might well have produced something just as unbalanced if they'd had the chance.

The only checks on what they do are the governor and Supreme Court, and Republicans controlled all those branches last time the lines were drawn. Now, Democrats might well have produced something just as unbalanced if they’d had the chance.

But what is clear is that this sad state of affairs is terrible for the citizens and for democracy in Michigan.

Not only do some votes count more than others, this, along with term limits, means that our lawmakers often can be completely unresponsive to the people.

Last week, on the 180th anniversary of Michigan becoming a state, two state representatives, Jon Hoadley of Kalamazoo and Jeremy Moss of Southfield, introduced legislation to end gerrymandering by creating a Citizens’ Nonpartisan Redistricting Commission.

Their bill spells out a process by which a group of ordinary citizens would be chosen to make sure districts complied with the law, were geographically relevant and not drawn to protect incumbents. They’ve introduced similar legislation before. Trouble is, they are both Democrats.

Republicans, who control still everything, have a vested interest in the way things are now. I asked Hoadley yesterday if he thought his bill had any chance.

But doing the right thing will almost certainly take a massive citizens' movement, and a drive for a state constitutional amendment.

“Of course not!” he told me. “But we both felt we need to offer something. We’re saying: Here is our plan. If you have a better one, let’s start there. But the one thing we won’t accept is that this is working well for the people of Michigan.”

He’s right, of course. But doing the right thing will almost certainly take a massive citizens’ movement, and a drive for a state constitutional amendment.

That will be anything but easy – but may be the only way to once again get government that works. Hoadley and Moss are trying. It will be interesting to see if anyone pays attention.

Jack Lessenberry is Michigan Radio’s Senior Political Analyst. Views expressed in his essays are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management or the station licensee, The University of Michigan.

Tags: 
Jack Lessenberry
gerrymandering
redistricting

Related Content

How to end gerrymandering forever in just 2 easy steps

By Nov 6, 2014
State AG Bill Schuette wants to make sure no one can vote straight-ticket this November.
Personalincome.org - http://www.personalincome.org/vote/ / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Hahaha! No. We're just kidding. 

It's really hard. 

But we were serious about there being only two steps. 

We looked into this question as part of our MI Curious project - people send in their questions about Michigan or its people, questions are put up for a vote, then we look into the winning question.

This time, the winning question came from Michael Bieri.

"What would it take to realistically end gerrymanding in Michigan?" 

Michigan's tax on tampons is unjust. It's time to repeal it.

By Jan 31, 2017

Tampons and sanitary napkins.

I’ve been a journalist for four decades, and during that time have written and broadcast about everything from train wrecks to Marshall Tito. I’ve written about plumbing problems in Russia and filed stories from Paraguay, but don’t think I have ever written a word about tampons. That isn’t because I am squeamish about them.

National security and the travel ban

By Jan 30, 2017

Yesterday I was talking to State Senator David Knezek of Dearborn Heights about a tax bill, when I decided to ask him what he thought of the president’s sudden order barring entry to this country from seven Muslim nations.

I would normally never ask a first-term state senator to comment on a foreign policy initiative by the president of the United States. But these are not normal times, and Dave Knezek is not just another state senator. He served two tours of duty in Iraq.

Gerrymandered voting districts are "breeding grounds for insane politicians"

By Jan 3, 2017
J. Albert Bowden II / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

In March of 1812, the Boston Gazette printed a political cartoon that showed the bizarre and twisted shape of a newly-redrawn election district.

The paper was responding to redistricting of the Massachusetts state Senate districts pushed through by Governor Elbridge Gerry. The redistricting certainly benefited the governor's Democratic-Republican Party.

Is gerrymandering fair to voters, or is there a better way?

By Apr 22, 2016
Gerrymandering allows political parties or groups to gain some political advantage by manipulating district boundaries. Some critics argue that it distorts the real views of the voters.
wikimedia user Jeremy Kemp / Public Domain/http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

There's an argument that Michigan's system of redistricting - the decennial redrawing of legislative districts - distorts the voters' will.

Groups such as Common Cause and, recently, the League of Women Voters have made efforts to find a better way to redraw the congressional and legislative maps. That most recent effort died quietly earlier this month. 

Michigan's gerrymandered 11th District is about to have an interesting election

By Jul 10, 2014

There’s been a lot of attention paid to Michigan’s bizarrely gerrymandered 14th Congressional District, drawn to pack as many Democrats as possible together.

But there has been even more strangeness in its mirror image to the left, the 11th District, similarly designed for Republicans. Shaped something like an irregular claw, the 11th begins with Birmingham and Troy in the east and arcs over to take in Milford and Novi in the west and Livonia and Canton in the South.

This was meant to be GOP territory. But it is not nearly as Republican as the 14th is Democratic. President Obama carried it once, and some think it could send a Democrat to Congress. And it hasn’t been short of controversy.

Two years ago, longtime Congressman Thaddeus McCotter’s career ended after his staff filed fraudulent ballot petition signatures.

That left Republicans with Kerry Bentivolio, a Tea Party supporting reindeer farmer. He won and is trying for a second term.

What Michigan Dems need to control the House, and how gerrymandering plays a role

By Bryce Huffman Oct 17, 2016
Ken Sikkema expects the Michigan House of Representatives in Lansing to be even more conservative in 2017.
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

Michigan's House Democrats are looking to take control of the chamber this November, but that won't be easy.

The Democrats need to win at least 56 of 110 seats to have a House majority. They currently hold 46.

The Associated Press reports that the Democrats do have some advantages that should spur optimism going into the November election. 

More from the Associated Press:

Choosing your voters hurts democracy, author claims

By Jun 17, 2016

There's a new book out about gerrymandering, but it's so much more than that. 

And it's getting a lot of attention.