WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Will robots replace workers or create new jobs?

By 1 hour ago
  • Will robots work alongside humans, or in place of them?
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Will robots work alongside humans, or in place of them?
    Association for Advancing Automation
  • "Today’s manufacturing facilities are nothing like people remember from years past," said Jeff Burnstein, president of the Association for Advancing Automation.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    "Today’s manufacturing facilities are nothing like people remember from years past," said Jeff Burnstein, president of the Association for Advancing Automation.
    Association for Advancing Automation
  • The auto industry has been investing heavily in robots in recent years.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    The auto industry has been investing heavily in robots in recent years.
    Association for Advancing Automation

Automation and robotics are playing an ever-increasing role in the workplace, particularly in manufacturing.

According to the Robotics Industry Association, in the United States, capital investment in robots increased by 13.1% from 2015 to 2016, to $1.81 billion. Many of those investments have been made in Michigan factories.

“The biggest user is the automotive industry,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of the Association for Advancing Automation, an industry trade group. “G.M., Ford, Chrysler, are all investing heavily in robotics. So likely that makes [southeast] Michigan one of the leading places to find robotics.”

So what does this mean for Michigan’s manufacturing workforce? Could the auto-industry jobs that are so crucial to the state’s economy soon go the way of the blacksmith?

For Burnstein, the answer is a firm “no.” In fact, he argues that investment in robots can lead to greater employment by making manufacturing firms more competitive.

“We took a 20 year look at this, from 1996 to 2015, and the results were counterintuitive,” he said. “In every period where robot sales were rising, unemployment was falling. And in every period where robot sales were falling, unemployment was rising. Now why is that? We believe it’s because the real threat to jobs is the inability to compete.”

On the other hand, numerous academic studies have concluded that automation presents a real threat to employment.

A 2016 study found that 9% of jobs could be replaced by automation – they are “automatable,” in academic parlance. A 2013 study by researchers at the University of Oxford found that nearly half of all U.S. jobs are “at risk.”

Burnstein takes issue with reports like these. In particular, he thinks they fail to account for the capacity of new technologies like robots to create new types of work.

“Twenty years ago would you have known that there would be a job called social media director or search engine optimization specialist?” Burnstein mused. “No, of course not. But they exist today, and there are a lot of people doing them. We think the same thing is going to happen in robotics and automation.”

Listen to our full interview with Jeff Burnstein, president of the Association for Advancing Automation, above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
robots

Related Content

When robots take more and more jobs, how will humans get paid?

By Jan 23, 2017
fatedsnowfox / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

The Next Idea

 

What if governments just gave money to people?

 

That’s the big question that Thomas Weisskopf​, professor emeritus of economics at the University of Michigan, is asking.

Since automation is replacing human-powered labor in fields like manufacturing, robust employment may be a thing of the past. A permanent surplus of labor has massive consequences, driving down wages and even contributing to social unrest. According to Weisskopf, such a dramatic problem demands a dramatic solution.

The chances you will lose your job to a robot are growing

By & May 8, 2014
user: Vanillase / Wikimedia Commons

A recent Oxford University report estimates that robots could replace nearly half of the current U.S. workforce.

The report found that office administrators, sales personnel, and those in the service industry are among those at risk of losing their jobs to robots.

Robots have become common in many workplaces since General Motors installed the first robot at a plant in New Jersey in 1961 ("Unimate," as it was called, could weld and move parts that weighed up to 500 pounds).

So can humans keep up, or at least keep ahead of the technology that is changing the workforce?

These are especially important questions here in Michigan, with its historic ties to the auto industry that makes up about 40% of the global supply of industrial robots. 

Stephen Spurr, Chair of the Department of Economics and professor at Wayne State University, joined us today to explore the possibilities (You can listen to our interview with Spurr above.)

GM donates robots to Oakland Community College

By Jun 16, 2014
OCC

The robotics students at Oakland Community College are getting a gift today. 

General Motors is donating robots that were once used to make cars on its assembly plant floors. They are going to the school's industrial robotics program at the Auburn Hills campus. 

The equipment is valued at $20,000  and will be used for hands-on training for students learning how to program and maintain robots.  

Dr. Timothy Meyer is chancellor at Oakland Community College. He says the donation will help prepare students for manufacturing jobs that can help boost the local economy. 