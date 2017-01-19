Win Lansing Symphony Orchestra tickets

Masterworks 4: From Spain to the Americas

Saturday, February 11 at 8PM, Wharton Center

Multiple Grammy Award winner Sharon Isbin joins the Lansing Symphony for a flavorful evening of music with Rodrigo’s sultry Concierto de Aranjuez. Traveling musically from Spain to the Americas, prepare yourself for a splashy and energetic night, full of exotic rhythms and rich harmonies!

For more information about the show, please click here.

Entry Deadline: Thursday, February 2, 2017 | Contest rules click here