WUOMFM

Win Lansing Symphony Orchestra tickets

By 44 minutes ago
  • Sharon Isbin
    Sharon Isbin

Masterworks 4: From Spain to the Americas
Saturday, February 11 at 8PM, Wharton Center

Multiple Grammy Award winner Sharon Isbin joins the Lansing Symphony for a flavorful evening of music with Rodrigo’s sultry Concierto de Aranjuez. Traveling musically from Spain to the Americas, prepare yourself for a splashy and energetic night, full of exotic rhythms and rich harmonies!

For more information about the show, please click here
Entry Deadline: Thursday, February 2, 2017 | Contest rules click here

