Win a pair of passes to the Grand Rapids Boat Show!

Grand Rapids Boat Show

February 15-19, 2017

DeVos Place, Grand Rapids

In its 72nd year, the Grand Rapids Boat Show will be showing its broadest array of power boats ever…almost 5 acres of them, especially for the Great Lakes. All summer long you marvel at the new boats you see on the water…now is your chance to board them and check them out. Plus, enjoy a performance by Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel; peruse the Antique and Classic Boat Display presented by the Water Wonderland Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society; and suit up at the Dive Tank.

For more information, click here Entry deadline: Thursday, February 2, 2017.

Contest rules