Win a pair of passes to the Grand Rapids Boat Show!

By 15 minutes ago

Grand Rapids Boat Show
February 15-19, 2017
DeVos Place, Grand Rapids

In its 72nd year, the Grand Rapids Boat Show will be showing its broadest array of power boats ever…almost 5 acres of them, especially for the Great Lakes. All summer long you marvel at the new boats you see on the water…now is your chance to board them and check them out. Plus, enjoy a performance by Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel; peruse the Antique and Classic Boat Display presented by the Water Wonderland Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society; and suit up at the Dive Tank.

For more information, click here Entry deadline: Thursday, February 2, 2017.

Contest rules

Win a pair of passes to Pilobolus: Shadowland

By Dec 21, 2016

Friday, February 17, 2017 at 7:30 PM
Macomb Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton Township, Michigan

“A triumph of ingenuity.”—Huffington Post

Win a pair of admission tickets to: Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park

By Mar 28, 2016

This contest has ended. Winners were drawn May 2, 2016.

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park
Valid through September 30, 2016

  Experience masterpieces of art and nature that will delight your senses at one of the nation's premier horticultural display gardens and sculpture parks in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The 158-acre main campus may take up to two, four, or eight hours to walk through depending on what you choose to explore. With a large variety of art and plants, Meijer Gardens has something to pique any interest.

For more information, click here

Win a pair of tickets to see David Sedaris live

By Apr 25, 2016

David Sedaris: 

This contest has ended. Winners were selected on May 11, 2016

An Evening with David Sedaris
Sunday, May 15, 3:00 PM
DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

 With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America’s preeminent humor writers.