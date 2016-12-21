Win a pair of passes to Michigan International Auto Show in Grand Rapids

Michigan International Auto Show in Grand Rapids

February 2-5, 2017

DeVos Place, Grand Rapids

Discover what drives you when the automotive world comes to Grand Rapids! Car manufacturers from around the world will showcase the most recently released or “soon to be released” models. Presented by the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association. And, exclusively for the Michigan International Auto Show, Michigan Radio presents the Gilmore Car Museum, an extraordinary selection of vintage automobiles in the Grand Gallery of DeVos Place.

For more information, visit http://showspan.com/MAS

Entry deadline: Sunday, January 22, 2017 | Contest rules click here