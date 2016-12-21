Win a pair of passes to Pilobolus: Shadowland

Friday, February 17, 2017 at 7:30 PM

Macomb Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton Township, Michigan

“A triumph of ingenuity.”—Huffington Post

The award-winning Pilobolus presents Shadowland, a mix of shadow-theater, dance, circus, and concert. As the first theatrical event of its kind to tour the globe, Shadowland incorporates multiple moving screens of different sizes and shapes to create a performance that merges projected images with front-of-screen choreography.

The story is a surreal experience of a young girl’s sensational world as she comes of age. The grace of an acrobatic dance, the humor of a child’s cartoon diversion and the heart of a love story, Pilobolus’ Shadowland celebrates the strange and wonderful power of the dark to show us who we are in unexpected and utterly thrilling ways.

For more information about the show, please click here.

Entry Deadline: Thursday, February 2, 2017 | Contest rules click here