The Who 2017: Tommy & More

Tuesday, July 25, 7:30 pm

Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids

The Who visits Grand Rapids in July for one of only four US gigs this summer beyond their Las Vegas residency. Don’t miss this chance to see Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey play all your Who favorites live!

Tickets for the show go on sale to the public on Friday, March 24.

More information click here.

Entry Deadline: Sunday, April 2 – Contest Rules

