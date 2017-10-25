Win tickets to the Grand Rapids Wine, Beer and Food Festival

Grand Rapids Wine, Beer and Food Festival

Thursday – Saturday, November 16-18, 2017

DeVos Place, Grand Rapids

Now in its 10th year, The Grand Rapids Wine Beer and Food Festival has established itself as the tasting event that is sure to please every palette. Attendees of the Festival can enjoy a variety of food and beverages, including:

Enhanced Elite Wine Collection: Nearly 50 offerings hand-selected as the “best of the best” top shelf vintages with at least a 90-point value in a recognized wine rating system.

The Vineyard: Over 100 wineries from around the world provide samples of over 1,500 assorted wines, including over 200 Michigan wines

Hemingway Hall: Raise a glass and toast one of the world’s most noted cocktail enthusiasts, Ernest Hemingway. Featuring spirits, artisan cocktails and passionate mixologists with samples and workshops. Mixers, seltzer waters and carbonated caffeinated products will also be featured.

Beer City Station: Step into the world of creative craft beers, imported and domestic brews, hard ciders and foods that pair well with both.

Cider Row: Tap into the Cider Row at the Festival, featuring more than 20 cider producers from Michigan and nationally-known brands.

Pairings: Select restaurants partner with distinguished wineries, breweries and distilleries for special Pairings – gourmet multi-course meals served on-site in a casual yet intimate “bar top” setting.

Ultimate Dining Experiences: Chefs from 15 area restaurants prepare and serve small plates of their culinary specialties to enjoy while you stroll around inside DeVos Place.

RendezBREW: The Coffee, Cordials and Dessert Café will be open in the Grand Gallery for the duration of the Festival.

To learn more about the Festival, please click here.

Event Times: Thursday: 5pm - 10 pm / Friday: 4pm-10pm / Saturday: 1pm-10pm

Winners will receive admission for two and 25 sampling tickets. Entry Deadline: Thursday, November 9 | Contest rules click here.