WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Without explicit protection, DACA recipients could end up as "collateral damage"

By 33 minutes ago

 

President Donald Trump has signed executive orders that change the deportation priorities for people who are in the U.S. illegally. Some are worried that recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) could be caught up in the wave of increased enforcement.

 

The U.S.-Mexico border near Tijuana and San Diego.
Credit Tomas Castelazo / Wikimedia Commons / Creative Commons

Sometimes called “DREAMers,” DACA recipients are young people who arrived in the U.S. before age 16 and who meet certain eligibility requirements, like being enrolled in school. The program has offered some conditional protections from deportation since 2012. But as immigration attorney Brad Maze explained, the recent executive orders may put some of these people in jeopardy.

President Trump’s executive orders do not explicitly include DACA recipients as targets of deportation. But Maze said they do not explicitly exclude them, either. That means if enforcement agents encounter DACA recipients, even in the course of pursuing a different individual, people with DACA can still be deported.

 

“If you have DACA and you’re accidentally arrested, you could be subject to removal,” Maze said. “President Trump needs to explicitly exclude DACA recipients from these executive orders,” he said.

 

Otherwise, these young people may become “collateral damage" in the immigration crackdown.

 

In addition to the legal uncertainty for DACA recipients, Maze said there are also real economic risks if these young people are deported.

 

“These DACA recipients have a lot of human capital,” Maze said. “If there’s a path to legalization, their contribution to the economy will increase about 20% more.”

 

According to Maze, it doesn’t make sense to deport undocumented people like DACA recipients, who are contributing to their communities and don't pose a safety risk.

Hear more from our interview with immigration attorney Brad Maze above.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
immigration
deportation
immigration executive order

Related Content

Mexican consul in Detroit advises immigrants to know their rights, have a plan

By Mar 1, 2017
iivangm / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Across Michigan, a number of undocumented Mexican immigrants have been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

While President Donald Trump indicated his order would deport criminals – “bad hombres,” as he put it –  there are reports that people with only minor violations are being picked up, even people with no apparent violations.

A plan for the kids in case Mom is deported

By Mar 1, 2017

Miguel and Angel are brothers and they pretty much disagree on everything: TV shows, music, games, even the way they dress. But that stuff’s all pretty minor compared to the big disagreement they have over where they should go if their mom is deported back to Mexico.

Miguel is 14-years old and a proud mama’s boy. He says he never wants to separate from his mom and will go with her to Mexico even though he’s only visited there once, when he was three.

Big brother Angel, who's 15, says he wants to stay here in the U.S. and finish studying.

Grand Rapids Police Chief: A fearful immigrant community makes it hard for us to do our jobs

By Mar 2, 2017
According to Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky, crime in Grand Rapids has been on the decline in recent years due, in large part, to the relationships that law enforcement has developed with immigrant communities.
Matthew Sutherland / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

"Don't be afraid to call us."

That's what Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky said in a recent meeting of anxious people at the Hispanic Center of West Michigan.

The meeting addressed concerns from people who don't know how and if President Trump's immigration crackdown involves local police agencies.