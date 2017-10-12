WUOMFM

Wolverine Worldwide supplying bottled water to local middle school while water is tested

By 16 hours ago
  • East Rockford Middle School
    Students at East Rockford Middle School are drinking bottled water while they wait for the results of a groundwater test for PFAs.
    Rockford Public Schools

A West Michigan shoe manufacturer is sending bottled water to East Rockford Middle School. 

An old dumpsite for shoemaker Wolverine Worldwide is believed to be responsible for a chemical leak in the area that could pose health risks. That dumpsite is within a mile of the school.

About 800 students are drinking bottled water until groundwater test results come back.

David O'Donnell, who oversees remediation and redevelopment operations in West Michigan for the state's Department of Environmental Quality, says the bottled water is only precautionary for the school.

“There is no information to suggest that there is groundwater contamination,” O’Donnell said.

The DEQ has, however, found well water contamination in samples from at least 14 homes near the site.

According to O’Donnell, the school still felt it would be best not to drink any tap water until after the results come back.

“That was ultimately a decision the school made, in terms of safety, to have that bottled water,” he said.

O'Donnell says the test results for the school should be back by the end of the month.

Chris Hufnagel, Senior Vice President of Strategy at Wolverine Worldwide, said in a statement released today that the company is offering whole house filters to residents in the affected area who are getting their water tested.

“In response to ongoing community concerns regarding the recent detection of PFAs in some residential wells, Wolverine said it will arrange and pay for the costs of filter equipment and customized installation,” Hufnagel said in the statement.

The company had previously offered whole-house filters only to homes that tested above the EPA advisory level of 70 parts-per-trillion, and before then, offered single tap filters. 

Tags: 
water contamination
Wolverine Worldwide
whole house water filters

Related Content

Company offering whole-house water filters for families affected by contamination

By Oct 10, 2017
Water faucet
user william_warby / Flickr

A West Michigan shoe company is supplying whole-house water filters to some residents affected by water contamination near Grand Rapids.

Chris Hufnagel is with Wolverine World Wide, the company believed to be responsible for the toxic chemicals, called PFAs, that were discovered in private drinking wells.

West Michigan shoe company still getting to the bottom of water contamination

By Sep 28, 2017
Map from the MDEQ of affected area
MDEQ

The shoe manufacturing company believed to have contaminated groundwater in two West Michigan communities still doesn't know exactly how it happened.

Chris Hufnagel is with Wolverine World Wide, the shoe company believed to be the source of the toxic chemicals.

West Michigan town hall meeting yields more questions than answers about contaminated water

By Sep 13, 2017
Town hall panel meeting at Rockford High School
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Uncertainty lingers in West Michigan following an informational town hall meeting about contaminated well water.

State and county health official know the toxic chemicals discovered in Belmont and Plainfield Township are often used in leather goods.