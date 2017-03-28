WUOMFM

Yankee Air Musuem wants to hear from "Rosies" for U.S. Library of Congress project

  • A group of original Rosie the Riveters
    Photo courtesy of Dawn Tobias.

Original Rosie the Riveters are wanted for a project with the U.S. Library of Congress.

 

 

The Yankee Air Museum wants to interview those women who contributed to America’s victory in World War II by working jobs usually occupied by men at the time. 

 

 

Julie Osborne, the curator at the museum, says the museum has been collecting interviews from veterans for at least a decade before this project.

 

 

“Why are we only capturing one side of the story when the women and the home front workers provided just as much help and vital information to win the war on the home front,” Osborne said. 

 

 

This call for Rosies is a part of the “Save the Bomber Plant” initiative.

 

 

“The Willow Run Bomber Plant was being threatened to be demolished, so we started this Save the Bomber Plant campaign to help preserve a portion of the plant,” Osborne said. 

 

 

Osborne says the interviews will become a permanent exhibit at the museum eventually, and will be made available through the U.S. Library of Congress.

 

 

“These interviews will be accessible to people around the world, so they can hear what it was like for these women during this time,” she said.

 

Willow Run bomber plant
WWII
Yankee Air Museum

Two women honored for contributions during WWII

By Bryce Huffman Aug 1, 2016
Bryce Huffman

Two real-life "Rosie the Riveters" are getting recognition for their contributions during WWII.

Phyllis Roullier and Mary Jezowski-Serge built planes at Willow Run during the war. 

They were honored at the Yankee Air Museum, not even a mile from where the original plant stood.

Phyllis Roullier told Highway Media she's proud of the work she and her fellow riveters did. 

"I was really proud to be Rosie the Riveter and be an American and doing my part for the war," Roullier says.

Willow Run gets new role as self-driving vehicle center

By Nov 21, 2016
Computer rendering of overpasses at American Center for Mobility.
State of Michigan

Willow Run is more than 330 acres of crumbling concrete and weeds today. 

But the site of the B-24 bomber assembly plant during World War II will soon be transformed  into miles of roads, highways, overpasses, and nighttime lighting, where the self-driving and connected cars of the future will be developed and tested. 

At the groundbreaking Monday, Governor Rick Snyder said the project will keep Michigan in the driver's seat as the world changes.

Thousands of Rosies rock Guinness record at Willow Run Bomber Plant

By Oct 24, 2015
More than 2,000 "Rosie the Riveters" helped recapture the Guinness World Record at the Willow Run Bomber Plant Saturday.
Photo courtesy of Renee Tellez.

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP – A group that's preserving a portion of a Detroit-area assembly plant where Rosie the Riveter once worked as a museum may have regained its "largest gathering of people dressed as Rosie the Riveter" record.

WDIV-TV reports that 2,097 "Rosies" were captured Saturday in an official photo at the Willow Run plant in Ypsilanti Township.

They dressed like the image used to recruit female industrial workers during World War II with blue coveralls as well as red bandannas with white polka dots.

Organizers say "Save Rosie's Factory" campaign will be a success

By Apr 30, 2014
An original Rosie the Riveter
Alfred T. Palmer / U.S. Government

It looks like Rosie the Riveter's famous "We Can Do It!" line is proving true once again. 

The campaign to save part of the historic Willow Run bomber plant, where Rosie and thousands of others worked during World War II, says it believes it's raised enough money to keep it from being torn down. 

For the last year or so, the Yankee Air Museum has been trying to raise around $8 million.

That, organizers said, would be enough to buy a corner of the plant and separate it from the rest of the building, which is set to be demolished.