WUOMFM
Related Program: 
Stateside

Years after it was razed, Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood revived in digital form

By 1 hour ago
  • In this historical photo, a group stands outside of a drugstore on the corner of St. Aubin and Mullett streets on May 8, 1950 in Black Bottom, an area that was torn down in the 1950s to make way for the Chrysler Freeway and the Detroit Medical Center.
    View Slideshow 1 of 5
    In this historical photo, a group stands outside of a drugstore on the corner of St. Aubin and Mullett streets on May 8, 1950 in Black Bottom, an area that was torn down in the 1950s to make way for the Chrysler Freeway and the Detroit Medical Center.
    Burton Collection
  • In this historical photo, neighbors enjoy their front porches on May 8, 1950 located at 1981 Mullett St. in Black Bottom,
    View Slideshow 2 of 5
    In this historical photo, neighbors enjoy their front porches on May 8, 1950 located at 1981 Mullett St. in Black Bottom.
    Burton Collection
  • Two men wait outside 2135 Mullett St. on May 8, 1950 in Black Bottom, the ancestral neighborhood of many metro Detroit African-Americans.
    View Slideshow 3 of 5
    Two men wait outside 2135 Mullett St. on May 8, 1950 in Black Bottom, the ancestral neighborhood of many metro Detroit African-Americans.
    Burton Collection
  • In this historical photo, a woman walks past 963 E. Lafayette St. on July 22, 1949 in Black Bottom before it was torn down in the 1950s to make way for the Chrysler Freeway and the Detroit Medical Center.
    View Slideshow 4 of 5
    In this historical photo, a woman walks past 963 E. Lafayette St. on July 22, 1949 in Black Bottom before it was torn down in the 1950s to make way for the Chrysler Freeway and the Detroit Medical Center.
    Burton Collection
  • In this historical photo a boy stands on the sidewalk near 973 E. Lafayette St. on July 22, 1949 in Black Bottom, an area that was torn down in the 1950s to make way for the Chrysler Freeway and the Detroit Medical Center.
    View Slideshow 5 of 5
    In this historical photo a boy stands on the sidewalk near 973 E. Lafayette St. on July 22, 1949 in Black Bottom, an area that was torn down in the 1950s to make way for the Chrysler Freeway and the Detroit Medical Center.
    Burton Collection

In today’s Detroit Free Press, there's an article titled "Bringing Detroit’s Black Bottom back to (virtual) life."

It tells the story of a young Detroit architect named Emily Kutil who's trying to bring a neighborhood that no longer exists back to life ... in digital form. 

Bill McGraw wrote that article, and he joined Stateside today.

McGraw said it all began when Kutil stumbled upon a treasure trove of more than 800 photos from the Burton Historical Collection at the Detroit Public Library. The photos were of a long-lost neighborhood called Black Bottom, once located at the current site of Lafayette Park on the east side of downtown.

"[Kutil is] someone who is into geography and the history of Detroit and she's also ... very good with a computer," McGraw said. "And she's stitching together these hundreds of photos to create a Google Street scene of pre-1950's Detroit for this neighborhood." 

McGraw said Black Bottom holds important cultural significance for people throughout the region.

"It is the neighborhood where many African Americans, not only in Detroit, but in Southeast Michigan trace their roots to," McGraw said.

Listen to the full interview above to hear how Black Bottom began, what it was like and how it ended.

You'll also hear about the Detroit Free Press' upcoming documentary about the 1967 uprising in Detroit, 12th and Clairmount. It premieres March 30.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunesGoogle Play, or with this RSS link)

Tags: 
Detroit
Detroit history

Related Content

Superman has Metropolis, Batman has Gotham City, and now Cyborg has Detroit

By 23 hours ago
Courtesy of John Semper Jr.

In the D.C. Comics universe, Superman has Metropolis, Batman has Gotham, and now Cyborg has Detroit.

When D.C. rebooted its universe a few years ago, the superhero Cyborg got a promotion. He joined Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman as part of the Justice League and has become a higher-profile character. 

Detroit's comeback only in small area

By Feb 24, 2017

The other night I had dinner with John King, not the one on CNN with the election maps, but Detroit’s own John King, one of the city’s most colorful and eccentric personalities.

John, whose ancestry is mainly Lithuanian, owns the city’s biggest bookstore, John King Used and Rare Books, housed in a huge former glove factory along the Lodge Freeway.

Fundraiser starts for urban farm resource center in Detroit

By Feb 22, 2017
The Michigan Urban Farming Initiative's headquarters and community center in Detroit.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

State economic development officials and a nonprofit urban farming group have launched a crowdfunded campaign to turn a vacant Detroit building into a community resource center.

The campaign to raise $50,000 was launched Tuesday by the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and Michigan Urban Farming Initiative. Automotive supplier BorgWarner pledged $10,000 as part of the kickoff.

Detroit orders tenants of Russell Industrial Center out immediately

By Feb 21, 2017
user Werwin15 / Creative Commons

One of the largest hubs for artists in the Midwest may soon be abandoned, at least temporarily, after Detroit's Building Department ordered all tenants in the Russell Industrial Center to immediately vacate the premises, due to building code violations.

Jimi Custer owns a video production company, The Afterhours Network, that operates out of the Center, as well as Channel 313.tv.

He says the notice was a complete surprise.

"I came to my work today and all of a sudden I can't do my business," says Custer.  "Now I've got to figure out where I'm going to relocate."

Mike Ilitch changed Detroit in ways he probably never could have imagined

By Feb 18, 2017
Mike Ilitch (center) with Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander (right) and Alex Avila (left) in 2011.
Dave Hogg / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

They don’t make ‘em much like Mike Ilitch anymore.

Here was Detroit distilled, the local guy done good, the former Marine and aspiring shortstop, his Tigers career cut short by a bad knee. The guy who told his teammates he'd open pizza shops across America if his baseball thing didn't work out.

You might have heard of it? Little Caesar's.