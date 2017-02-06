Your chance to win tickets to the Cottage & Lakefront Living Show

WUOMFM

Win tickets to the Cottage & Lakefront Living Show
February 23-26, 2017
Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi

March 24-26, 2017
DeVos Place, Grand Rapids

The annual Cottage & Lakefront Living Show is a preseason destination for property and vacation homeowners or those looking to buy, build, rent or maintain cottage and lakefront property. Show goers will find plenty of exhibits for building or renting a cottage, replacing a dock or seawall and adding cottage furnishings or water toys. 

In addition, Cottage Living Seminar experts will explain how to set up a cottage family succession plan; tips for cottage and lakefront lawns and gardens; and explore other opportunities to make it the best season at the cottage yet. Attendees can also list their cottage or look for availability on the Cottage for Sale or Rent Board.
More information about the shows is available here. 

Note: Entry deadline for the Novi show is Thursday, February 16, 2017.
Entry deadline for the Grand Rapids show is Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Contest rules click here.

