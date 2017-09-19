Your guide to Michigan's very crowded field of gubernatorial candidates

Michigan’s gubernatorial election is still 14 months away, but the field of candidates is growing quickly.
A whopping 20 people have filed with the Secretary of State so far: six Republicans, seven Democrats and seven third-party candidates. And that number is expected to grow before the April 2018 filing deadline.
Rick Snyder is term-limited, opening up the race for the Republican ticket as well as the Democratic. So far, Attorney General Bill Schuette and former state Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer are considered the front-runners in their respective primaries, although a lot can happen before the August 7 primary vote.
Below is a roster of all the candidates so you can keep track of who’s who. We’ll update this list as more candidates jump into the race.
The Republicans
Patrick Colbeck
- Hometown: Canton
- Current state senator and former aerospace engineer
- Read more: Republican state Senator Patrick Colbeck to formally launch bid for governor
Jim Hines
- Hometown: Saginaw
- Obstetrician-gynecologist and president of the Christian Medical & Dental Associations
- Read more: Saginaw doctor launches campaign for Michigan governor, Saginaw doctor first Mich. gubernatorial candidate to file for 2018
Bill Schuette
- Hometown: Midland
- Currently serving as state attorney general; former state representative and senator
- Read more: Schuette launches campaign for governor, S(c)huette and Trump
Other candidates include Joseph DeRose of Williamston, Mark McFarlin of Pinconning and Evan Space of Grand Rapids. Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley is also expected to enter the race.
The Democrats
Bill Cobbs
- Hometown: Farmington Hills
- Retired Xerox executive and U.S. Navy veteran
- Read more: Democratic candidate for governor Bill Cobbs to focus on “issues that cross party lines”
Abdul El-Sayed
- Hometown: Detroit
- Former executive director of the Detroit Department of Health and Wellness Promotion
- Read more: Detroit public health director announces run for governor, Abdul El-Sayed on listening tour: "We need to understand what's not working in government"
Shri Thanedar
- Hometown: Ann Arbor
- Retired businessman
- Read more: Ann Arbor businessman Shri Thanedar is running for governor, “We need to invest in people,” says Democratic candidate for governor Shri Thanedar
Gretchen Whitmer
- Hometown: Lansing
- Former Ingham County prosecuting attorney and former minority leader of the Michigan Senate
- Read more: Gretchen Whitmer on why she jumped in now to run for governor in 2018, Whitmer "first" to jump into Michigan's 2018 race for governor, “We deserve better from our state,” says Democratic candidate for governor Gretchen Whitmer
Justin D. Giroux of Wayland and Kentiel D. White of Detroit are also in the running for the Democratic nomination. Attorney Geoffrey Fieger is listed on the Secretary of State website as having filed, although he has not formally announced his candidacy.
Third Parties
Seven third-party candidates have announced bids so far, including Jennifer Kurland of Redford Township and Dwain Reynolds of Grand Rapids for the Green Party, and Libertarian candidates Bill Gelineau of Riverview and John Tatar of Chelsea. Independents include Ryan Cox of Clawson, Larry Hutchinson of Lansing and Todd Schleiger of Lake Orion.
The filing deadline for gubernatorial candidates is April 24, 2018. The primary election is Aug. 7 while the general election will be Nov. 6, 2018.