WUOMFM

Ypsilanti man detained by ICE expected to be released on bond

By 42 minutes ago
  • Jose Valle-Rodriguez and his two-year-old son.
    Jose Valle-Rodriguez and his two-year-old son. A judge granted Valle-Rodriguez bond on Thursday.
    C/O Karina Valle

An Ypsilanti man won't have to sit in jail while he waits to fight deportation.

At a hearing Thursday, a judge set a $5,000 bond for Jose Valle-Rodriguez, after determining he isn't a flight risk or a threat to national security. He’s expected to be released today, after his family posts bond.

His lawyer, Brad Thomson, says Valle-Rodriguez has filed an asylum petition and will also file a marriage petition once his wife Karina becomes a naturalized citizen.

"Because we were able to establish that he potentially has relief against deportation, the judge was more willing to offer bond,” Thomson said.

Valle-Rodriguez fled from El Salvador when he was 17-years-old. A judge ordered him deported in 2005 after he missed an immigration hearing. But Thomson says the 31-year-old never got a notice for the hearing because of a clerical error.

On May 24th, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained Valle-Rodriguez in a parking lot, while he was out running errands with his wife and their two-year-old son.

He was one of several people taken into custody by ICE agents during a round-up in Washtenaw County.

Tags: 
immigration
us immigration and customs enforcement

Related Content

Ypsilanti man gets 2nd chance to fight deportation

By Jun 28, 2017
Jose Valle-Rodriguez and his two-year-old son.
C/O Karina Valle

On Tuesday, US Immigration Judge Jennifer M. Gorland ruled to reopened Jose Valle-Rodrgiuez’s immigration case, giving the Ypsilanti man a second chance to fight his deportation back to El Salvador. His father-in-law was murdered by gangs in that country, the family says, and they fear Valle-Rodriguez would also become a target.  

The truth about immigrants in Michigan

By Jul 13, 2017
Elizalde Ramirez Vasquez - a migrant worker who attended Michigan State University.
courtesy photo

The last few decades haven’t been kind to Michigan. Traditional manufacturing jobs have disappeared or gone abroad or to the Sunbelt.

Per capita income has fallen dramatically, to the point where two-thirds of the states are wealthier than we are. We were the only state to lose population in the first decade of this century.

While Michigan seems to be slowly growing again, the population increase is far smaller than average. We’ve lost five seats in Congress since 1980, and may lose another.

It's a federal agency. It can arrest people in your town. It won't say who it has in custody.

By Jul 19, 2017
Immigration and Customs Enforcement - or ICE - agents
U.S. Air Force / Creative Commons

In official statements, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the people it arrests are criminals who pose a threat to the safety of our local communities.

But when the public asks for more details on those arrests – who has been targeted and why – answers are hard to come by.

Ann Arbor restaurant owner: ICE agents had breakfast then made arrests

By May 24, 2017
United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrested three workers at an Ann Arbor restaurant Wednesday morning.

The owner of Sava's Restaurant says the ICE agents had breakfast before they went into the kitchen to arrest an employee who wasn't on duty at the time.

Instead, Sava Lelcaj Farah says they began questioning other employees before taking three into custody.